Transit center, wind farm among Flagstaff's biggest projects to watch in 2024

FLAGSTAFF — 2024 is set to hold development changes for northern Arizona, particularly in the region's largest city.

Since experiencing significant post-wildfire flooding during the summer of 2022, Flagstaff has undergone extensive watershed and stormwater improvements, some of which are ongoing.

In addition to the numerous housing and roadway projects already underway across the city, Flagstaff residents can anticipate changes in the coming year, with developments spanning from new restaurants to a massive wind farm in the works.

Here are some of the top projects in Flagstaff to keep an eye on and one major development that voters determined won't be happening any time soon.

New amenities for transit riders

The more than a million people who utilize Flagstaff's Mountain Line bus system each year can expect major improvements for riders with the city's new Downtown Connection Center on Phoenix Ave. between Milton Rd. and Beaver St. The plaza is designed to serve as a regional transportation hub as the population across northern Arizona continues to grow.

Expected to be completed in mid-2024, the first phase of the project includes the demolition of the existing building and construction of a new two-story facility to house Mountain Line's customer service, operations and administrative offices.

The Mountain Line currently operates out of a city-owned parking lot at the site with a few bus shelters but no real amenities for passengers.

"Our goal was to really strengthen our presence at this same location with a building that provided rider amenities, that brought our services to the downtown area where our passengers are, and to improve the connection center itself," said Heather Dalmolin, Mountain Line's CEO and general manager.

The project's second phase will include reconfiguring the surface parking lot to better accommodate bus, pedestrian and bike traffic and increase the number of bus bays by 40%. The plans for the phase also include space for the city to build a future parking garage and civic space.

The second part of the project is highly dependent on the completion of the ongoing flood mitigation projects around the Rio de Flag, which flows beneath the parking area.

California-style burgers in Coconino County

Those driving north into town from I-17 over the past six months have likely noticed the modern drive-thru that has sprung up in place of a long-forgotten Pizza Hut.

Since breaking ground on the property in March, anticipation has only been growing for Flagstaff's new In-N-Out Burger, the 35th franchise location in the state and the first in the city. Most recently, crews began installing the exterior signage adorned with the California brand's signature red palm trees.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to welcome our customers in Flagstaff, and we look forward to being a part of the local community," Denny Warnick, In-N-Out's chief operating officer, told The Republic in a statement.

The exact timeline for the restaurant's opening remains unclear, but Warnick said he expects it to bring at least 50 jobs to the community.

Placing turbines among the pines

Twenty-five miles north of the city, the Babbitt Ranches Energy Center is slated to become one of Arizona's biggest wind farms. It will generate clean energy for customers of the utility provider Salt River Project.

NextEra Energy Resources is investing $280 million in the project that will feature around 50 wind turbines located on private Babbitt Ranches land.

Once online next summer, the 161-megawatt wind farm will be the largest on SRP's power grid and one of the largest in Arizona. It will produce enough energy to power about 40,000 average-size homes.

Voters halt hospital plans

For much of the year, it looked like Northern Arizona Healthcare's planned new $800 million hospital was likely to be one of the biggest developments in the region for the foreseeable future. But voters overwhelmingly rejected the project during November's special election.

Many people who opposed the new construction have instead pushed for the renovation of the existing hospital north of downtown Flagstaff to meet the region's needs. But the health care system has maintained that is not possible.

Northern Arizona Healthcare did not seem immediately receptive to the idea of revamping conversations about improving the current facility.

A spokesperson for the provider on election night said they were “disappointed” voters didn’t support the development and reiterated that they “cannot continue to renovate Flagstaff Medical Center.”

“To keep our commitment to Flagstaff and the region to provide a modern health care facility capable of serving our community, we are evaluating alternative locations for a new hospital,” they said.

Since the election, the provider has not expanded further on what future options they are considering.

