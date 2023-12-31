Transit district announces 'sweeping' Blue Bus service reductions

Dec. 30—Getting around Northern New Mexico will be a little harder in the new year.

The North Central Regional Transit District announced "sweeping" but temporary service reductions to some of its routes last week, citing a shortage of drivers, simultaneously announcing it would launch a new app-based, on-demand rideshare service in affected areas, including Española, Taos, Chimayó and the Jicarilla Apache Nation.

Changes to the Blue Bus routes will take effect Jan. 6, the transit district said in a statement.

Beginning Jan. 8, the 340 Chile Line route will operate from 8:45 a.m. to 2:57 p.m., and the 100 Riverside Route will operate from 8:40 a.m. to 3:16 p.m.

The 150 Chimayó route will also be modified, with services hours being reduced to 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 6:10 p.m., the announcement said.

There will be no service to Truchas or Las Trampas. The route, which will terminate at El Santuario de Chimayó, will be served by the MyBlue on-demand rideshare service.

Service on the 170 Jicarilla route will be reduced to Wednesdays and Fridays between 1 and 4 p.m. and will be on demand, requiring passengers to call to make a reservation because the app is not available in that area.

The transit district also said it is "not likely" to operate its seasonal 341 TSV Green route between Taos and Taos Ski Valley this season.

The MyBlue rideshare service uses smaller vans Monday through Friday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to pick up and drop off passengers who live within a designated service zone, the district announced.

Passengers may book a trip using the MyBlue North Central RTD mobile application, available on Google Play and Apple iTunes stores, or by calling 866-206-0754. The North Central Regional Transit District is temporarily waiving the $1 fare for the MyBlue service.

"While we are pleased to introduce our new MyBlue service ... we are doing so in part because the NCRTD has had to reduce service schedules due to bus driver shortages across our system," NCRTD Executive Director Anthony Mortillaro said in the statement.

"MyBlue is a shared ride service and passengers may have to share vehicle space and trips with other passengers to optimize efficiency and maximize the use of the service," the district said in a statement. "Shared rides may extend the travel time of passengers and all passengers should plan accordingly."

NCRTD urges "responsible and skilled" drivers interested in driving a bus to visit the Blue Bus website at ncrtd.org/employment for more details or to call 866-206-0754.