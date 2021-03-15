Transit Got $30 Billion in Stimulus Aid. What Does That Mean for Riders?

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York will receive about $6 billion from the stimulus package and will increase service on its commuter railroads. (AP)
Christina Goldbaum and Pranshu Verma
·8 min read

NEW YORK — For nearly a year, public transportation systems across the country have teetered on the edge of a financial cliff as the pandemic starved transit agencies of riders and revenues and threatened to decimate service.

But those systems, and the people who rely on them, have been pulled from their worst crisis in decades by President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which includes $30.5 billion for transit agencies — the largest single infusion of federal aid public transportation has ever received.

Transit leaders from New York City to Washington to San Francisco quickly announced that they would shelve plans for deep service cuts and restore some train and bus service.

New York City’s transit agency said that it would begin ramping up service on its commuter rail lines; Washington said that it would keep open nearly two dozen stations that it had considered closing next year; and Amtrak announced it would restore daily service on 12 of its 15 long-distance routes.

“Congress has once again stepped up to address the needs of Metro and the regional transit systems that will be critical to our region’s economic recovery,” said Paul C. Smedberg, chairman of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

The large infusion of funds reflects a concerted push under Biden, who is both a rider and a strong supporter of Amtrak, to revitalize the country’s transportation systems, many of which faced shaky finances and crumbling infrastructure before the pandemic hit.

“Transit agencies have taken an enormous hit to revenue,” Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, said in a statement Friday. “To maintain their routes — and their employees — they need this federal relief.’’

The next big piece of legislation Biden will try to push through Congress, a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure spending plan, is also likely to include support for public transit, though the details have not been hammered out.

In New York, home to the largest public transportation network in North America, the transit bailout is critical to the region’s economic recovery, which depends on trains and buses to carry riders to businesses, like theaters, stores and restaurants, that have been crippled by the pandemic.

“The mortal threat to transit agencies basically comes to an end with the passage of this bill,” said Ben Fried, a spokesman for TransitCenter, an advocacy group. “There is still a lot of risk and uncertainty down the line, but it is not going to be on the same massive scale that we were talking about as recently as a month or two ago.”

Still, transportation experts warn that while the federal aid offers transit agencies some immediate respite, the stable revenue sources the agencies tend to rely on — state and local subsidies along with fares — will likely remain suppressed for years to come.

State and local governments are facing their own economic challenges, while ridership will likely not rebound to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon as many employers continue to allow remote work. Nationwide ridership has plateaued at about 40% in recent months, according to the American Public Transportation Association, a lobbying group.

Last year transportation agencies received a total of $39 billion from the first two stimulus packages, which helped keep trains and buses running after revenues plummeted and officials scrambled to provide service needed to carry essential workers.

But facing huge deficits in the years to come, many agencies drafted doomsday plans to balance their books.

In Washington, transit officials proposed plans to shut down up to 22 of the system’s 91 stations, cut nearly half its bus lines, and close stations two hours early each night in 2022. The transit agency in Los Angeles extended a 20% service cut on buses and rail lines that had been imposed in April as a temporary measure.

Both cities have now scrapped those cuts.

Another major city, Boston, said it might revisit plans to cut commuter rail service by 11%, end weekend service on seven commuter rail lines and suspend nine bus routes.

With lawmakers in a rush to distribute emergency aid last spring, the first federal stimulus package provided funds to transit agencies in ways that resulted in less support for larger systems than for smaller agencies, transit experts said.

Biden’s plan, known as the American Rescue Plan, distributed funds according to a formula that took into account the size of an agency’s budget, directing more money to larger cities, which have borne the brunt of the pandemic.

With Washington not likely to be as willing to provide major sums of money once the pandemic subsides, transportation experts say transit agencies must walk a fine line, ramping up service to lure back riders while finding savings by adjusting train and bus schedules for new commuting patterns.

“The federal aid gives them three years to restructure their operations to be more efficient,” said Andrew Rein, president of the Citizens Budget Commission, a financial watchdog. “If they don’t use this time to do that, they are going to be back to where they started, which is not having enough money to run the system because it’s too expensive.”

In New York, transit officials said that the latest infusion of federal aid will allow them to bring back some service on the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road, which suffered higher ridership losses than the subway or buses.

After receiving a second infusion of federal aid in January, officials also scrapped plans last month to slash subway service by 40% and revived parts of an ambitious plan to modernize the aging system that had been suspended last year.

The transit agency has received a total of $14 billion in federal aid, including around $6 billion from Biden’s plan.

The transit agency has also restored two hours of overnight service, after closing the subway from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. last spring for deep cleaning. Transit officials have not yet said when the system, which now closes from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., will return to round-the-clock service.

“There is 100% certainty that we are bringing back 24-hour subway service. Period. Full stop,” said Patrick J. Foye, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the city’s subway, buses and two commuter rail lines.

But the agency — which endured the biggest financial losses of any system in the country — still faces a $1.5 billion operating shortfall through 2024 and a commuting culture that may look far different even after the pandemic ends.

Major employers in the city expect that over half of office employees will continue to work remotely at least part of the time in the coming years, according to a survey released recently by the Partnership for New York City, an influential business group.

“The standardized 9-5 commute into a central business district, that pattern, has been broken,” said Kathryn Wylde, president of the partnership.

Transit officials have already begun tinkering with schedules to fit new ridership patterns, like adding trains during rush hours that now begin earlier in the morning and afternoon, a reflection of the work schedules of essential workers who compose the bulk of current ridership. Subway ridership has remained at around 30% of pre-pandemic levels in recent months, while bus ridership is around 40% of usual.

On the Long Island Rail Road, the MTA has replaced some express service, which caters to suburban white-collar office workers, with more local trains that service riders who live near stations usually bypassed by express routes. The agency is also exploring new fare structures aimed at office workers who will not return to offices five days a week and may not want to buy monthly passes, according to Foye.

Tsamchoe Dolma, 53, who lives in Bayside, Queens, and uses the Long Island Rail Road to reach her job as a nanny in Stamford, Connecticut, said she has commuted by bus in the past because it is cheaper, but prefers the comfort of train cars.

Standing on a platform in Flushing, Queens, on a recent afternoon, she said she was thrilled that the Long Island Rail Road would discontinue service cuts — which she says has led to increased crowding — and that her line would provide more local service.

Her station is on a local stop and to get home she usually has to take an express train past her stop and then double back. “I want to save the time,” she said.

Still, the ability of the MTA and other transit agencies to improve service and attract more riders will depend on restarting plans put on hold during the pandemic to modernize aging rail networks that are prone to breakdowns and delays.

New York transit officials recently announced that they would commit at least $6.2 billion to upgrades this year in an effort to jump-start the MTA’s comprehensive effort to overhaul the century-old system.

The latest round of federal aid could raise that commitment to as much as $10 billion, transit officials say.

The MTA plans to move forward with track work critical to avoiding breakdowns and adding elevators to at least nine stations to make them accessible. The agency also plans to upgrade signals on lines that have retained the most riders during the pandemic.

Democratic leaders have signaled that transit agencies should expect aid tailored to capital projects in an infrastructure aid package Biden plans to tackle next, including the $11.3 billion project to build new rail tunnels under the Hudson River known as Gateway.

“I’m going to make sure mass transit gets a good and fair amount of those capital improvements,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader who played a critical role in securing financing for transit agencies during stimulus negotiations. “This is vital to New York’s recovery. We could not exist as a city without mass transit.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

