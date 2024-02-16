On transit, Nashville Mayor O'Connell addresses 2018 mistakes, but opposition looms

Just to make a point, I wrote this column on Friday morning while riding the bus.

I walked the near-half mile from my home in Nashville’s Salemtown neighborhood to the bus stop on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Hume Street to take the No. 22 bus to the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central bus station in downtown.

Then, I hopped on the No. 3 bus to The Tennessean offices in Midtown.

It required advanced planning and took 30 minutes, but it only cost me $2.

No, I am not giving up my car, but I like having an inexpensive alternative when I do not want to drive.

As a booming city, Nashville has lagged behind other urban centers by not having dedicated transportation funding or a more robust transit system as the cost of living rises.

Something has to change.

Bus stop at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Hume Street in Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 16, 2024.

On Thursday, Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell announced that he plans to present a transit referendum to voters on the Nov. 5 ballot.

“This is, in many ways, our last best chance to take a huge step forward as a city together,” O’Connell said in a news conference.

That sounds like a warning, but also an opportunity.

The transit proposal will be practical not flashy

O’Connell said some residents are spending as much in transportation as they are in housing.

When I posted his comment on X (formerly Twitter), it drew a reply from the Nashville Tea Party account: “‘reduce the cost of transportation’ by raising taxes?”

The 2018 transit referendum tanked because 64% of voters felt it was too expensive, wouldn’t benefit them and/or raised taxes they did not want to pay.

There was also confusion over the plan’s price tag – was it $5.4 billion or $9 billion? – a huge gap.

But let’s keep an open mind. O’Connell’s plan is not out yet, and the mayor is asking committee members to put together the details for the Metro Council’s consideration.

What’s clear is that he is looking to avoid the missteps of the 2018 initiative.

The No. 3 bus at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central bus station in downtown Nashville, Feb. 16, 2024.

The mayor did not promise anything glitzy, but he offered a framework of ideas that is practical and necessary in a growing city:

24-7 bus service

Sidewalks and more public safety

Upgrading traffic signals

Access from the airport

Making it easer to get across town without having to go to downtown

No mystery downtown tunnel

No heavy focus of rail

To its credit, one of the most vocal opponents of the 2018 measure, Americans for Prosperity Tennessee, is taking a “wait and see” approach.

“We’ll have to wait and see what all of the details are,” said AFP-TN State Director Tori Venable in a statement. “We think Mayor O'Connell is a smart leader who will hopefully make an earnest effort to learn from the mistakes his predecessor made that led us to unfortunately having to kill the last transit plan. It was a bad deal for taxpayers. We hope Mayor O'Connell will offer a more responsible plan that respects already overburdened Davidson County taxpayers.”

Working with Metro Council and regional leaders matters

The 2017 IMPROVE Act is a state law that allowed larger cities and counties to propose transit referenda.

Some taxes can be raised with voter consent within certain limits including: “Local sales tax, hotel/motel occupancy tax, business tax, residential development tax, motor vehicle tax and local rental car tax," according to The Tennessean

Any increase in taxes historically will be met by some opposition. That is why getting the details and language right matters.

O’Connell said he plans to collaborate with regional counterparts across Middle Tennessee and that he is keeping all 40 members of the Metro Council informed before they are asked to vote on placing the referendum on the ballot.

As a former district council member, O’Connell expressed his disappointment in 2017 that he and his colleagues were not briefed by his predecessor Mayor Megan Barry’s administration when she started seeking public support for her proposal.

Let’s not imitate other cities, but chart our own path

As some readers may recall, I spent 2015, my first full year in Nashville, riding the bus weekly in all types of weather and dealing with occasional delayed or early buses – having to find an alternative to get to work when I missed by bus.

I wanted to understand the system, who rode it, and why the vast majority of residents preferred the automobile, be it their own vehicle or an Uber or Lyft.

The reasons for people not riding varied from frequency to proximity of stops and from perceptions about safety to concerns over social status.

But there are many residents who would benefit from improved transit and transportation, among them: People who cannot afford a car to get to work or the grocery store, musicians and service workers in downtown who may want to avoid high parking charges, people who because of age or disability may need an alternative, or visitors who may want to enjoy the famed revelry and hospitality of Nashville without risking a DUI. Plus, remember, Forbes recently ranked Nashville's commute the worst in America.

The Tennessean opinion columnist David Plazas in front of the No. 3 bus at the Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central bus station in downtown Nashville, Feb. 16, 2024. He took it to work at The Tennessean offices in Midtown.

Improvements in sidewalks and infrastructure, moreover, are essential in a city that has been ranked among the most dangerous for pedestrians.

I grew up in Chicago and benefited from a robust transit system, but Nashville is not Chicago nor should we try to become the Windy City.

Music City needs to set its own path and move to remain competitive, prosperous and livable in the years to come.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.

