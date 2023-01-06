Transit Police arrest man in connection to woman shot on MBTA bus
A man has been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on a MBTA bus, last month.
Dason Alves, 33, of Dorchester was arrested for Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon Firearm and numerous other firearm related charges.
According to MBTA police, Alves was wanted for ID and questioning regarding a 60-year-old woman being shot near the Andrew ‘T’ Station on December 30, 2022.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations unit at 617-222-1050.
