Transit Police arrest man in connection to woman shot on MBTA bus

A man has been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on a MBTA bus, last month.

Dason Alves, 33, of Dorchester was arrested for Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon Firearm and numerous other firearm related charges.

According to MBTA police, Alves was wanted for ID and questioning regarding a 60-year-old woman being shot near the Andrew ‘T’ Station on December 30, 2022.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations unit at 617-222-1050.

Transit Police detectives have arrested DASON ALVES, 33 of Dorchester, for Assault & Battery Dangerous Weapon Firearm and numerous other firearm related charges. https://t.co/WXXBjGMgO7 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW