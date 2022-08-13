Transit Police identify rape suspect sought for incident at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station

Transit Police are looking for a rape suspect wanted in connection with an incident that occurred earlier this month at MBTA’s Tuft’s Medical Station.

According to police, detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Steven Wade Coffey, 28, for an alleged assault and rape that happened on August 4th at 2:30 a.m.

Coffey is believed to be homeless and is known to frequent Downtown Boston, police said in a statement.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Coffey and if you know his whereabouts please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send us an anonymous text to 873873.

“If you see Coffey please call 911 and inform the operator of Coffey’s status and report your location,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

