Transit police investigating after man hospitalized with ‘puncture wound’ at Jackson Square station

Transit police are investigating after a man suffered a “puncture wound” wound at the Jackson Square train station Saturday night.

The wound was severe enough the man had to be transported to a local hospital. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Police officers could be spotted inside the T station at approximately 9:45 p.m.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation,” Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW