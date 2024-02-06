Transit police investigating after pedestrian struck by MBTA bus in Boston

Transit Police are investigating a crash involving an MBTA bus and a pedestrian in Boston Monday evening.

The crash happened in the area of Washington Street and Arboretum Street in Roslindale.

According to authorities, the person struck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston 25 crews could see severe damage to the windshield on the lower left side of the MBTA bus.

No additional details were made available.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

