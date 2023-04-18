Transit Police looking for man who allegedly threatened Red Line passengers with baseball bat

Lindsey Thorpe
Transit Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened some Red Line passengers on Sunday night.

According to police, a man entered the train around 8 p.m. at MBTA’s Charles Station armed with a mini baseball bat. He allegedly began threatening passengers stating he would give everyone a “beating.”

Police ask if you recognize the person depicted below to call 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

