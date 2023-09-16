Transit Police looking for man in connection with racially motivated assault

MBTA Transit Police are looking for a man in connection with a civil rights investigation.

Police say the suspect assaulted a woman of Asian descent at the T’s Broadway Station last Friday and made racially motivated statements.

Those with information regarding the incident or the suspect are asked to contact Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

Last month, a woman was shot in the face with gel beads on the MBTA Red Line.

