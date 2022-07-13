Transit Police: Man arrested for allegedly punching 2 construction workers, fleeing with ‘ghost gun’

A Lawrence man is under arrest for allegedly assaulting two construction workers and carrying a handgun at an MBTA parking garage on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Transit Police say shortly before 1:00 p.m., they responded to a 5th floor parking garage at the MBTA’s South Station bus terminal for a report of a disturbance. According to police, two construction workers told them an unknown man was trespassing in an area where they were working. When they asked the man to leave the area, he allegedly became belligerent and punched both workers in the face and ran off, according to officials.

Authorities say during his flight, the suspect allegedly discarded a backpack, which contained a 9mm “Ghost” handgun with a large capacity magazine with several rounds of ammunition.

Officers located the suspect, 30-year-old Jose Lara of Lawrence, a short time later on Kneeland Street and arrested him on gun charges.

No further information was available.

