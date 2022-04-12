Transit Police: ‘No evidence’ MBTA is a potential target

Transit Police here in Massachusetts are trying to reassure passengers on the MBTA after a shooting at a subway station in New York City left several people wounded and injured.

“At this time, there is no evidence, credible or otherwise, to suggest the MBTA system is a potential target,” according to a statement from Transit Police.

“As the MBTA closely monitors the events in New York, Transit Police officials are engaged with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to share and obtain any intelligence available,” according to the statement.

The Boston Police Department says it is monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the NYPD.

BPD also says there is “no credible threat here in Boston, but they will be increasing security.

Transit Police officials say they employ a multi-layered approach to safeguarding the MBTA system.

“To reassure our riders, the Transit Police Department has increased the number of uniformed officers on the system and deployed additional Explosive Detection K9 teams to perform protective sweeps,” said the statement. “There are also actions police will employ that will not be visible to the riding public.”

“If riders using the T see anything out of the ordinary, they are urged to contact Transit Police or MBTA personnel immediately,” said Transit Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

