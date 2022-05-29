Transit Police search for suspect after multiple bicycle tires slashed at Malden Center Station

Transit Police are searching for a man who slashed numerous bicycle tires at the MBTA’s Malden Center Station.

According to police, an unknown male was seen damaging multiple bikes on Wednesday, May 25 around 3 p.m.

Investigators are seeking help from the public to identify the person of interest connected to these incidents.

If you know the identity or whereabouts of this individual please contact the MBTA’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW