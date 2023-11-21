Transit police searching for man who allegedly threatened to kill woman with baby

Transit police are searching for a man who struck a woman who was with a baby in a stroller before threatening to kill her, officials said.

The alleged assault happened on a Blue Line train between Airport and Maverick stations around 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, MBTA Transit Police said in a tweet on Monday evening.

The victim was with her baby when the suspect bumped into her stroller, struck her, and threatened to kill her, according to investigators.

Transit police released surveillance images of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

typo: 617-222-1050 Criminal Investigations Unit. You can remain anonymous. TY https://t.co/TXYR4aVJlm — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 20, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW