Transit Police searching for suspect who removed clothes, committed ‘lewd’ act on Red Line train

The Transit Police Department is searching for a suspect who took off his pants and underwear and began committing a lewd act in front of passengers on a Red Line train last Thursday.

The unknown man boarded the train at Ashmont Station just before 11:00 a.m. on April 21. There were multiple other passengers present when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to call Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

