Transit Police searching for two suspects in connection with violent attack inside MBTA station

Transit Police Detectives are asking the public for help identifying two men in connection with a violent attack that sent one person to the hospital.

The “vicious” attack on a 56-year-old man, occurred around 9 p.m. on Sept. 5, inside the Andrew Square Station.

“The victim alleged he was targeted and set upon for no apparent reason by two males who with a closed fist punched him in the face knocking him to the ground and striking his head on the platform,” police wrote in a statement.

According to police, while the victim was on the ground the two suspects continued kicking him in the head and face. The victim was knocked unconscious by the attack. He was later taken to an area hospital for emergency treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about the two men seen in surveillance photos and video provided by Transit Police is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

