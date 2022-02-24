Transit security guard beaten and his gun stolen, cops say. Police tracked down his attacker

Miami Herald file
Devoun Cetoute, Carli Teproff
·1 min read

A Miami-Dade Transit security officer was beaten late Saturday night at a Metrorail station and his gun was stolen, police say. A few days later, officers say they have arrested and charged his attacker.

Norryantonio Pearce, 39, was arrested Monday afternoon after being spotted by officers on Biscayne Boulevard and Northwest 52nd Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.

He is facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the security officer, who was not identified, saw Pearce follow another person into the Culmer Metrorail station without paying.

The guard told Pearce he had to pay, which started a fight between them. After falling on the ground, Pearce tried to poke the guard’s eyes out, banged his head on the floor and repeatedly punched him in face while on top of him, an arrest report read.

As the guard blacked out, Pearce took his gun belt and firearm before running from the scene. After regaining consciousness, the guard called 911 and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center where he was treated and released.

Police said they later recovered the firearm.

Pearce, who has a long history of arrests, was most recently convicted of charges including battery on a law enforcement officer and grand theft, according to Florida Department of Corrections records. He was sentenced to a year and a day, but only served about a month before he was released in January 2021, records show.

