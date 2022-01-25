Transit worker finds body in tanker trailer, then deputies find another, TX sheriff says

A worker with the Texas Department of Transportation reported finding a body in an abandoned oil tanker trailer, and that led deputies to a second body in the same location.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the tanker trailer at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, according to a news release from the department. The transit worker explained discovering the body within the trailer.

While responding to the report, deputies say they found a second body inside.

Area fire departments confirmed “the air quality (was) safe enough to remove the bodies,” and both will undergo an autopsy. Authorities say both are males who have not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding who abandoned the oil tanker trailer to call the department at 830-379-1224, or call the county Crime Stoppers at 1-877-403-8477.

Guadalupe County is about 45 miles northeast of San Antonio.

