The translators giving indigenous migrants a voice

Translators in the highlands of Guatemala are helping migrants stuck in the US who cannot speak Spanish

When Ericka Guadalupe Vásquez Flores began working as a translator for detained migrants and their lawyers in the United States, she could not stop thinking about her younger brother, Bryon.

Ms Vásquez spent hours taking long-distance phone calls from her home in the Guatemalan highlands translating to Spanish for migrants in Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centres in the US who only spoke their indigenous language.

While most immigration lawyers speak Spanish and English, the many different native dialects found across Latin America often go overlooked by US authorities.

But Bryon was in one of those same detention facilities, fighting his case for four months before being deported.

A place where one loses hope

"My brother says in the detention centres, one loses hope, one loses faith," says Ms Vásquez of the freezing holding cells where Bryon was kept.

But he did have an advantage over many migrants Ms Vásquez works with: he spoke Spanish.

"I imagined the cases of these people who are living through the same things as him but don't know how to speak Spanish."

"How are they going to ask for something? How are they going to tell someone if they're sick?," she wonders.

She is among a growing group of mostly Guatemalan women who translate for detained indigenous-speaking migrants.

That translation - the ability to communicate - can mean life or death for some detainees thrust into the US's ever-changing labyrinth of asylum law.

Voiceless

The project, Promoters of Migrant Liberation, began in 2016, when co-founder Ana Gómez and an activist friend working with migrant aid organisations in US detention centres began hearing stories of indigenous Guatemalans who were detained for weeks, sometimes months unable to communicate.

The group has grown and between them its members speak 22 Guatemalan Maya languages More

There are 25 protected indigenous languages in Guatemala, the most common of which, Mam and Quiché, in turn have many different dialects.

In 2016, Ms Gómez began to assemble a group of women across the country who as well as Spanish speak an indigenous language. Between them, the women speak 22 Guatemalan Maya languages and a handful of Mexican and Afro-Caribbean indigenous languages.

The group began offering free translations to women, but as US President Donald Trump adopted his "zero tolerance" policy and rolled out increasingly stringent rules for the detention of migrants, they soon expanded to increasingly help children and men as well.

The bond of a shared language

Ms Gómez says that hearing their language spoken after many months in detention can create an extremely strong connection straight away between the migrants and the translator.

Detention centres can be alienating places for those who do not speak either Spanish or English More

Today, 115 translators speckling rural communities across Guatemala take calls from three different detention centres in Pennsylvania and Texas.

They work with Guatemalans in three phases - right as they are detained, as they are preparing asylum cases, and as migrants leave detention.

In the calls, the translators often act as voices of home in the midst of fear and confusion, Ms Vásquez explains. She recalls talking to one Quiché-speaking woman who was in detention with her baby and who could not tell anyone for weeks that her son was sick.

"We don't know who we're speaking to. Maybe we hear the voice, understand their situation, but we're never going to find out who it is," she says.

"So the sense of helping is a little deeper. Because we don't know them, but we understand the case and are supporting them."