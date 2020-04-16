TransMedia Group To Build Out Custom Public Relations For ShelfGenie Of Fort Lauderdale Showing How It Can Improve 'Essential' Kitchen Space In South Florida Homes

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to present ShelfGenie's ideas for creating more attractive and functional kitchen space that has never been as important as today with so many people sheltering at home and going so often to their kitchens during the Coronavirus.

TransMedia said it will build out a custom public relations campaign for new client, ShelfGenie of Fort Lauderdale , the top regional franchise that designs, builds and installs custom-made pull-out shelving solutions in essential spaces such as kitchens, bathrooms, pantries and more.

"I'm pleased to have TransMedia Group lead public relations initiatives for ShelfGenie of Fort Lauderdale since the firm's publicity campaigns are cited for excellence in the leading PR trades and business journals," said Bryan Dahn, Owner and Director of ShelfGenie of Fort Lauderdale.

''Our publicity will underscore that now is a great time for homeowners to better organize essential space through ShelfGenie's high-quality work during a time when people are obligated to stay at home," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

TransMedia will heighten awareness of ShelfGenie's made-to-order portfolio by having the company featured in consumer and trade publications in the lifestyle, design, real estate and architecture realms spanning print, online and broadcast as they have garnered private commissions to revamp spaces for million-dollar residences in South Florida, she said.

"Our publicity efforts will demonstrate ShelfGenie's unparalleled services and transforming homes into productive and organized spaces, that's important during this time," she added. "As part of our plans, we'll be introducing Bryan to prospective clients and gathering testimonials."

Additionally, the firm will present Dahn as an expert source to weigh in on timely topics in interior designs, entrepreneurship, small business organization and regional franchising and set up introductions to tastemakers in the real estate and construction industry.

"With all of us paying much more attention to our kitchens and space we need to store more food, this is a perfect time to be showcasing ShelfGenie and how much it can improve our lives during these trying times, and do it safely," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

