TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 230% in 3 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) share price has flown 230% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! In more good news, the share price has risen 31% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that TransMedics Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years TransMedics Group has grown its revenue at 36% annually. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 49% compound over three years. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. Nonetheless, we'd say TransMedics Group is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for TransMedics Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, TransMedics Group's total shareholder return last year was 78%. That gain actually surpasses the 49% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - TransMedics Group has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

