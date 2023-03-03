Transmetro (ASX:TCO) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Transmetro (ASX:TCO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Transmetro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = AU$4.1m ÷ (AU$44m - AU$7.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Transmetro has an ROCE of 11%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.7% generated by the Hospitality industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Transmetro's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Transmetro, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Transmetro has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 108% over the last five years. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

What We Can Learn From Transmetro's ROCE

To sum it up, Transmetro is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 30% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Transmetro (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

