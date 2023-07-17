Transnistrian communist leader found dead at home

Oleg Khorzhan

The leader of the Communist Party in Russian-occupied Transnistria, Oleg Khorzhan, was found dead in his home at the age of 47, the Moldovan service of Radio Liberty reported on July 17.

Khorzhan's body with numerous stab wounds was found at his home in in a village near Tiraspol, the capital of the Russian-occupied region.

According to the so-called Transnistrian Interior Ministry, Khorzhan was found with "signs of violent death" by his wife next to an "open and empty safe".

The head of the Communist Party of Russia, Gennady Zyuganov, claims that his colleague Khorzhan was "killed at home."

"Last night, our leader of the Transnistrian Communist Party, Oleg Khorzhan, was killed," Zyuganov said.

“He was killed at home, we demand to immediately start an investigation and [find out what happened].”

Khorzhan is a former member of the "parliament" in occupied Transnistria. In 2006, he opened a reception office in Tiraspol for the head of the now-banned Communist Party of Ukraine, Petro Symonenko. He supported strengthening ties with Russia.

In December 2022, he was released after 4.5 years in prison for committing "violent actions against a government official."

According to the Moldovan news outlet Newsmaker, Khorzhan held a rally in Tiraspol without the approval of the local "authorities," after which several participants were detained, including Khorzhan's son.

The "investigation" claimed that the politician came to the local police station and tried to reach the detainees, and in the scuffle tore the shoulder straps off several policemen. According to his supporters, the police officers attacked Khorzhan first.

In March 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe recognized Russia's act of military aggression against Moldova and its occupation of the Transnistrian region as a crime.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine