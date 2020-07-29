    Advertisement

    Transocean: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) _ Transocean Ltd. (RIG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $497 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Steinhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

    The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 27 cents per share.

    The offshore oil and gas drilling contractor posted revenue of $930 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $756.8 million.

    In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $2.07. A year ago, they were trading at $5.37.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RIG

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.