It's all about transparency: A year of Democrat and Chronicle exposés and investigations

In the debris cloud of information that accumulates over the course of a year, there are stories that stay with you. Even a casual reader of the Democrat and Chronicle will find the sheer volume of content potentially overwhelming.

As 2021 draws to a close, here's a chance to catch up on some of our most impactful reporting — stories that are unified by a mission to ensure transparency around the structures and people who exert influence over our lives.

As our executive editor said in his latest editorial in 2022 the Democrat and Chronicle will "...empower citizens to learn about the impact of government actions on their communities and to make their own inquiries for public records."

2021 is a year of reporting we can build on.

A Rochester police officer retreats, gun drawn, after firing five shots at a man armed with a knife outside the Open Door Mission on West Main Street on March 10, 2021.

Policing the police for accountability

Legislative reforms can seem dramatic, but often their impact takes a long time to percolate. The reform of a provision of New York's Civil Rights Law was intended to put personnel disciplinary records held by police departments and other agencies squarely within the purview of the state's Freedom of Information laws. In some notable instances, departments responded proactively by creating their own searchable database. In many other instances, departments have failed to respond or turned to the courts to litigate technicalities in the legislative language. Our public database will continue to provide access to the records we have collected through Freedom of Information and legal avenues.

The intent of the law change is clear. Transparency around police misconduct builds community confidence in law enforcement professionals and helps empower those who employ them. Our reporting from the records already shows their value to the public interest.

Ashley Scibilia, 37, of Grand Island alleges that Wayne Aarum's physical and verbal behavior toward her, including coming into her cabin while she was naked and touching her clothed crotch, was inappropriate and abusive while she was on staff at Circle C Ranch in the early 2000s. Scibilia was photographed in Buffalo on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

The legacy of spiritual abuse

The hermetic world of a Christian youth camp in western New York was upended by the testimony of 16 women who — until an investigation by Sarah Taddeo and Georgie Silvarole — never realized they shared a history of being abused while working as camp staffers. The women outlined detailed accusations of inappropriate physical and emotional abuse against them by Circle C Ranch's president, Wayne Aarum.

“He was definitely grooming me … I didn’t realize how absolutely brainwashing it was,” said accuser Laura Snell.

Readers responded in droves to the truth of the reporting, and the fierce determination of the victims to finally be heard. While denying the allegations, the ranch has altered its format to focus on family gatherings, and one of the victims has brought a lawsuit against the camp and Aarum.

Attica Prison Memorial on 50th Anniversary of retaking

Attica, the riot that is still with us

In a year of major 1971 anniversary moments, the Attica prison uprising's 50th may seem a relatively minor historical footnote; except for the Times-Union reporters who won a Pulitzer for their reporting. But, as the Democrat and Chronicle's Gary Craig showed us in his masterly reporting, anyone who is connected to the event remains in its partial shadow. His collaboration with the daughter of one of the prison guards in her search for the truth behind how her father died, was one of the most powerful personal narratives of 2021.

Dee Quinn Miller told Craig, "As a teenager, I longed to separate myself from my father’s death and the Attica uprising, while also wanting to know so much more about both. It was a contradiction I battled and would for the rest of my life."

New reporting and newly-available audio and film of the bloody retaking of the facility only confirmed that even the most familiar story can be the source of revelations. An immersive augmented reality experience enabled readers to step inside the bloody retaking of the facility.

And the public still doesn't have full access to the state's documentation of the event.

Daniel Prude's grand jury

Fifteen members of a Rochester grand jury arrived at the same conclusion; there wasn't enough evidence to criminally charge three Rochester police officers over the death of Daniel Prude during a mental health arrest in March 2020. At the center of the evidence presented to them was a paid medical expert Dr. Gary Vilke — who in the past 20 years has only once testified that an officer's actions contributed to the death of a suspect. Our analysis of the grand jury minutes, released in an unprecedented move by New York's attorney general, was that the state's emphasis on the controversial "excited delirium" diagnosis meant an indictment against any of the officers was unlikely from the start.

Prude's death was a major tipping point in Rochester, and the fallout led to the resignation of the city's police command and arguably played a role in former Mayor Lovely Warren's electoral defeat in November. More significantly, a number of programs were started to provide alternative responses to those in the midst of a mental health crisis. It is up to the new Rochester mayor to determine how those programs will operate in the future as he attempts to address an increase in violence across the community.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announces that a grand jury has chosen not to criminally charge Rochester police officers whose restraint of Daniel Prude may have caused his death from a church pulpit in Rochester.

Carrying justice

Three important social justice stories went deep into New York's prison system.

Jalil Muntaqim was a Black man in his early 20s when he was imprisoned over the shooting deaths of two New York City police officers in 1971. His release on parole nearly 50 years later created an opportunity — as Adria Walker's deeply researched story revealed — for Rochester to ask itself whether half-a-century in prison was enough of a price to pay?

Six years in prison was too much to pay by Anthony Miller, who was imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. As Robert Bell reported with great insight, Miller might be out of prison, but not yet truly free.

"Once a dreamer, his goals have changed. Happiness is now attached to life's simpler pleasures," Bell wrote.

Our exclusive analysis of over 10 years of deaths in the state's jails and prisons found that many of those fatalities from medical causes were deemed to have been preventable, by the New York Commission of Correction Medical Review Board. Anthony Borrelli was the reporter.

Jalil Muntaquim 2021.

School scoops

Reporter Justin Murphy revealed that instead of penalizing its former school superintendent Carmen Gumina $22,000 for giving them a day's notice of his intention to resign, the Webster Central School District waived the penalty and instead paid him $156,000 lump sum plus another $10,000 for cashed-out vacation time and benefits.

Children in Pittsford schools were being taught from a worksheet that described the slave trade as if it were a multi-year employment contract, Murphy reported in April.

Also in April, our exclusive analysis found that 76% of salaries paid to Rochester school employees end up in the suburbs with only 12 of the district's 100 top earners living in the city. RCSD employees who live in Rochester are more likely to be the lowest paid.

