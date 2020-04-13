TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) Offers Free Virtual Notary Services For Law Firms And Corporate Legal Departments In New York State In Response To COVID-19

TLS Helps New York State Legal Community Reduce the Need for Face-to-Face Meetings with Pro Bono Virtual Notary Services

NEW YORK, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a leading provider of e-discovery and litigation support solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments, announced that it has waived all charges for virtual notary services in New York in support of the state's efforts to reduce face-to-face interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual notary services are available to law firms and corporate legal departments where the relevant signatory is physically located in New York State. All charges are being waived for a limited time.

On March 7, 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed Executive Order 202.7, which permits virtual notarization using video conferencing apps. TLS has ensured that all the latest regulations for process, security, and electronic signature capabilities are being followed. TLS is exploring the possibility of offering the service in other locales and will announce any new offerings via the company's social media accounts.

New York State is now the epicenter of the pandemic. TLS's goal through this offering is to reduce the need to conduct business in person and to help New York–based clients ensure business continuity amidst guidance and regulations closing or restricting operations of many traditional vendors and venues. To request more information, schedule an appointment with a notary during New York business hours, or learn more about the virtual notarization process, please email legal@transperfect.com.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "TransPerfect is committed to helping the legal community continue their essential work in the wake of safety guidelines calling for less face-to-face interaction. We are fortunate to be operational and have the resources available to provide free virtual notary services in New York State. We hope that this offer will help those who are adjusting to a new world of remote working."

