Transphobic Ohio lawmakers attack kids while letting spousal rape, bribery scandal slide

State Senator Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) represents Ohio’s 25th Senate District.

Senate Republicans just overwhelmingly voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68, the transphobic, anti-science piece of legislation that every single major medical association has come out against.

It was the first thing the Ohio Legislature did after our holiday break.

With only seven more sessions until we break for the summer in July, it begs the question: What are we working on to improve the lives of Ohioans? The answer is not much.

This has been the least effective General Assembly since 1955. Plenty of commonsense, bipartisan pieces of legislation that would actually help Ohioans have been introduced, but Republican leadership has seemingly forgotten about them in the committee process.

Spousal rape is still legal in Ohio and you're still paying for bribery scandal in state history?

Rep. Bill Dean, R-Xenia, was the only House member to vote against House Bill 16, a proposal to make it illegal to rape a spousal.

One example is House Bill 161, a bill that would close the spousal exception we have in our rape laws.

Right now, there is a loophole where a predator can rape their spouse unless there is a direct “threat of force of violence.” We are in the dark ages in our sexual assault laws in Ohio, and this bill would be an obvious step toward bringing us to the modern day. While House Bill 161 passed the House in November by a vote of 74 to 1, it has not had a hearing in the Senate yet.

Ocean of hate unleashed. Ohio lawmakers pound trans kids with ball-peen hammer

Another commonsense bill that has stalled is House Bill 152, or Madeline’s law. This bill would require health insurance to provide coverage for kids to get hearing aids because, currently, hearing aids are inexplicably considered cosmetic!

Senator Bill DeMora

The House passed this bill in June by a vote of 85 to 8, but it still has not gotten a single hearing in the Senate.

Finally, what should be most obvious, we need to pass Senate Bill 151 to repeal House Bill 6, more commonly known as the biggest bribery scandal in Ohio’s history.

In Ohio we pay-to-win and that's embarrassing

Protesters gather at the Ohio Statehouse on Jan. 24 ahead of the Ohio Senate's vote to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto of House Bill 68.

It is embarrassing that we showed everyone Ohio is a pay-to-win state and that any corporation willing to shell out enough money can get whatever they want. But it is even more embarrassing that the bill is still on the books five years later.

Rape is rape. Married or not. Rep. Bill Dean, your pro-spousal rape vote is disgusting.

There are dozens of examples like these three where legislators come together to make Ohio a better place and solve some of the many problems facing us.

However, it seems the Republican leadership, specifically the Senate leadership, is uninterested in that. They would rather spend their time hurting Ohioans to pad their campaign war chests. It is shameful, and we need to hold them accountable for it.

State Senator Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) represents Ohio’s 25th Senate District, which encompasses areas of Franklin County, including Clintonville, Upper Arlington, Grandview Heights, South Linden, Italian Village, Victorian Village, Ohio State University, and Northland.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio GOP overrides HB 68 veto, stays focused on hurting trans kids