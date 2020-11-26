Transplant Diagnostics Market- Global Market, Trends, Analysis and forecasts 2020-2030

PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Transplant Diagnostics Market- Global Market, Trends, Analysis and forecasts 2020-30 gives a brief idea on the key developments, business strategies, research & Latest innovations and key events in the industry and market composition analysis.

Transplant diagnostics market size was estimated to be US$ 3.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 7.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Organ Transplantation is one of the most common remedies sought out in case of an organ failure. The damaged organ is replaced with a fully functioning one in order to make the human body function smoothly. Organ relocation is required to treat failure of vital organs such as liver, pancreas, lungs, kidney, and heart. Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) is the antigen that is present on the surface of the cell that regulates immune responses when there is a presence of foreign tissue. This sometimes leads to rejection of foreign tissue transplantation. This is an important part of the major histocompatibility complex in humans. The HLA diagnostic testing is performed to determine tissue compatibility between the donor and recipient for organ and bone marrow transplant which can be further used to decide whether the recipient body would accept a transplant or not.

The graft is successful when there is a close match between the donor and the recipient HLA marker. It minimizes the possibility of rejection. The technology used for diagnostics is non-molecular assay and molecular assay. The Non- molecular assay is the traditional diagnostic method, which offers rapid results and are cost effective. This helps the user in practising antibody-based histocompatibility test that are involved in culturing together of lymphocytes, and offer lower resolution typing than molecular assays. The Molecular Assay uses Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) way and sequencing based assay.

Advantages Associated with Transplant Diagnostics

Transplant diagnostics offers several benefits and features which helps the healthcare professionals in making transplantation technique more feasible for favorable results. Transplant diagnostics helps in identification of foreign HLA Class 2 antigens and recognition of cell molecules involved in immune rejection of mismatched grafts. These features help doctors, physicians and nurses to streamline the transplantation activity required for the patients in order to maintain their daily workflow efficiently and effectively. These factors are expected to support the market growth in coming years.

Rising Number of Patients Suffering from Targeted Diseases

The demand for cost effective and rapid result producing Transplant Diagnostic testing instruments, reagents and consumables have significantly increased worldwide. The factors that drive the rapid growth of demand involves increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic diseases that leads to organ failures, adoption of stem cell therapy etc. This has led to demand of pre-procedure diagnostics. The application of the diagnostic testing is of two types, which are healthcare applications and research applications. The global practitioners are keen developing value-added features such as real-time PCR technology, PCR-enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, along with imaging modules, which helps in making the diagnostic testing more effective and efficient.

Hospitals and transplant centres are the revenue generating end-user category

Hospitals, transplant centres, reference laboratories, research laboratories, academic institutes, and commercial service providers are the major end-users of transplant diagnostics. The hospital and transplant centers are expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period. High occurrence rates of bone injuries, kidney failures, and increase in number of cases of cancer and blood disorder diseases across the global population have led to an increased i patient flow in hospital & transplant centers.

North America dominates the global market for Transplant Diagnostics

The demand for Transplant Diagnostics is seen rising across North America. The reason for North America being the hub of Transplant diagnostic market is the reduced average cost of gene sequencing, private-public funding for the development of HLA typing technology and rising number of stem cells, and solid organ-based transplantation in the region. The reason for Europe being an equally potential region for Transplant diagnostic market is due to initiatives by the European Commission for organ harvesting which increase the availability of the donor organs. Various reimbursement and Medicare benefits available for patients for treating diseases have led to the high market share held by the solid organ transplantation segment of the global market.

The Transplant diagnostic market is expected to reach its potential growth in Asian countries such as China, India, Japan and also to expand at a moderate growth rate in South America countries like Argentina, Brazil and in Australian continent also during the forecast period.

The companies are engaged in organic growth strategies in order to strengthen their market position. For instance, In April 2016, Siemens announced that they have entered a partnership with Thermo Fisher. As a part of this agreement Siemens allowed Thermo Fisher to integrate its real time PCR technology with Siemens’s own technology. This was intended to enhance the overall quality and duration of diagnosis by offering sensitive and rapid detection limit.

The major players active in the global Transplant diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, Inc. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche, Ltd. Illumina, Inc. Immucor, Inc. Linkage Biosciences Olerup SSp AB Qiagen N.V. Sigma-Aldrich Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

