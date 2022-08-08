Transport chief Buttigieg says U.S. airlines still need to improve performance

FILE PHOTO: Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee hearing in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Monday that U.S. airlines are improving performance, but the country's aviation system still faces challenges as airlines ramp up staffing.

Airlines over the weekend canceled about 3,000 flights as bad weather snarled traffic.

Buttigieg has urged airlines to set more realistic scheduling and boost staffing to improve performance.

"But I think you can tell that they are not there yet is that when you do have a curve ball hitting the system, the system is brittle and it's taking longer than it should to come back into balance," Buttigieg told Reuters in an interview.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Man killed by officers in Forsyth County wanted for west Charlotte murder, Ch. 9 learns

    Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte.

  • TPD officers train with ex-Navy SEAL whose corpse photo conviction led Trump to intervene

    Tallahassee police officers trained with Eddie Gallagher, a former Navy SEAL whose punishment in a war crimes trial was reversed by President Trump.

  • Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary

    The embattled Flash actor is accused of breaking into an unoccupied home and stealing bottles of alcohol. Ezra Miller Charged with Felony Burglary Alex Young and Wren Graves

  • Testimony ends in deadly motorcycle crash trial

    A 2019 collision that killed seven members of a Marine motorcycle club would've happened even if the truck was in the middle of its lane because the lead biker was “headed in that direction,” a crash reconstruction expert said Monday on the final day of testimony in the truck driver's trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, who faces negligent homicide, manslaughter and reckless conduct charges in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. Testifying for the defense, William Howerton of Scientific Boston, Inc., was asked where the collision between Mazza's motorcycle and Zhukovskyy's truck occurred.

  • Airbus delivered 46 jets in July, books big China order

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus on Monday confirmed slower deliveries in July as a supply crunch left semi-finished jets outside its factories without engines, but bolstered its future business with confirmation of a major new order from China. Airbus last month revised down its delivery forecast for the year to 700 aircraft from a previous goal of 720 after gaps in the supply chain left it without enough engines. Several newly assembled and liveried A320neo jets could be seen parked, with red counterweights instead of engines, outside Airbus headquarters near Toulouse, France, last week.

  • I was a flight attendant for 10 years. Here are 10 of the biggest mistakes passengers make.

    A former airplane crew member advises fliers against walking barefoot on dirty floors, drinking too much alcohol, and sitting in bulkhead seats.

  • Party bus driver charged after sideswiping 13 cars on North Side: CPD

    A party bus driver has been charged after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.

  • Baidu to operate fully driverless commercial robotaxi in Wuhan and Chongqing

    Chinese internet giant Baidu has secured permits to offer a fully driverless commercial robotaxi service, with no human driver present, in Chongqing and Wuhan via the company's autonomous ride-hailing unit, Apollo Go. Baidu's wins in Wuhan and Chongqing come a few months after the company scored a permit to provide driverless ride-hailing services to the public on open roads in Beijing. The difference here is the service in Beijing is still not a commercial service -- Baidu is offering free driverless rides in the name of R&D and public acceptance -- and Beijing's permit still requires a human operator in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.

  • US regulators clear Boeing to resume 787 deliveries

    After more than a year, aviation giant Boeing will be allowed to resume deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner aircraft "in the coming days," after the company made changes to its manufacturing process, US air safety regulators announced Monday.

  • Baidu's robotaxis can now operate without a safety driver in the car

    The company says it's running the first fully driverless service in China.

  • Summer travel chaos can make things even more difficult for passengers with disabilities: These are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide

    This summer's travel chaos has made flying with a disability even more difficult — here are the 10 accommodations airlines are required to provide.

  • Bus driver shortages could lead to delays for DeKalb students’ first day of school

    Parents received an email Sunday morning saying bus driver shortages could impact how long it takes their kids to get to school.

  • Baidu Gets Approval for Autonomous Ride-Hailing Services in Two Chinese Cities

    SINGAPORE--Baidu Inc. has received approval from two Chinese cities to charge passengers for its ride-hailing service operated without a driver or safety person in the vehicle, the search-engine giant said Monday. Baidu, the first Chinese company to obtain such permits, will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a designated 13 square-kilometer area (five square-mile area) in Wuhan and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in a 30 square-kilometer area in Chongqing, it said in a statement. "We have come to the ultimate scenario that the industry has been longing for," said Wei Dong, vice president of Baidu's intelligence driving division.