Do You Like Transport Corporation of India Limited (NSE:TCI) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Transport Corporation of India Limited’s (NSE:TCI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Transport of India’s P/E ratio is 18.61. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹18.61 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.
How Do I Calculate Transport of India’s Price To Earnings Ratio?
The formula for P/E is:
Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)
Or for Transport of India:
P/E of 18.61 = ₹299.3 ÷ ₹16.08 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)
Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?
A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.
Notably, Transport of India grew EPS by a whopping 53% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 8.3% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.
How Does Transport of India’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that Transport of India has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the logistics industry average (18.9).
That indicates that the market expects Transport of India will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such asmanagement tenure, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.
Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet
The ‘Price’ in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.
Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.
Transport of India’s Balance Sheet
Net debt totals 20% of Transport of India’s market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.
The Bottom Line On Transport of India’s P/E Ratio
Transport of India has a P/E of 18.6. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold they key to an excellent investment decision.
But note: Transport of India may not be the best stock to buy.
