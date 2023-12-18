Transportation cuts to impact area projects

Dec. 18—CUMBERLAND — Budget cuts recently announced by state officials totaling $3.3 billion in Maryland's 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program may not have as devastating an impact on local projects as first thought, according to local officials.

One of the largest cuts felt locally is $26 million in the effort to upgrade U.S. Route 219 from Old Salisbury Road to the Pennsylvania line in Garrett County.

"Whereas it was not good news to hear that any funding is being cut for the U.S. Route 219 project that has taken us decades to get where we are, it isn't as bad as it seems on the surface," said Paul Edwards, president of the Garrett County Board of Commissioners.

State officials announced last week that the controversial cuts were necessary to balance the Consolidated Transportation Program for 2024-2029, which was initially about $24 billion.

Paul Wiedefeld, transportation secretary, addressed the cuts when the revised CPT was issued last week.

"This document outlines the tough choices that the Maryland Department of Transportation intends to make to address a multi-billion-dollar revenue gap in the 2024-2029 final Consolidated Transportation Program that will be published in January 2024.

"Despite these challenges, we are still delivering a significant capital program to improve Maryland's transportation system. The final CTP plans to invest nearly $20 billion over six years."

"This is going to be a time of discipline, a time of choices, but a time where Maryland is going to move fast and Maryland is going to be bold," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement to the media.

Projects across the state were impacted with the cuts, even including the possibility of higher fees at the Motor Vehicle Administration as well as closing some smaller satellite branches and scaling back hours.

Jennifer Walsh is the executive director of The Greater Cumberland Committee, which has been involved in advancing the U.S. Route 219 improvements for decades. She said the $26 million in cuts impacts construction funding.

"While we are disappointed that construction funding has been deferred," Walsh said, "we remain optimistic that the project will continue to advance on schedule and that construction will begin in 2029 as planned."

According to Walsh, MDOT is retaining over $15 million in design and right-of-way funding so that it can continue to work on the corridor.

Walsh said the cuts may not cause as much long-term damage to projects as feared.

"Because of the unique nature of U.S. 219 and its role as Corridor N of the Appalachian Development Highway System, the $62 million shown in the draft FY 2024-2029 CTP for construction included approximately $57 million in dedicated federal ADHS funding that Maryland receives to complete ADHS corridors," said Walsh.

She added, "That means a significant portion of the funding needed to advance this project through construction is federally dedicated ADHS funds, which can only be used to construct ADHS corridors.

"So while this funding is now deferred, it will remain available for the construction phase of this project once any other needed construction funds are identified," she added.

Walsh said the remaining approximately $5 million balance for construction includes $2 million in other federal funds and $3 million in State Transportation Trust Fund funding.

"In talking with Secretary Wiedefeld, the state is very aware of the significance of this project and is looking at this as a short-term fix for now and recommitting funds in the future," said Edwards. "I applaud TGCC for jumping into action right away to clarify exactly what is going on and to advocate to preserve the project."

Additional cuts from the CTP include $7 million from improvements scheduled for U.S. Route 220 in Cresaptown.

In addition, the state expects to cut $245 million from its Highway User Revenue sharing program which distributes funding to Maryland's 23 counties and the city of Baltimore for road improvements. The cuts represent 11% of total Highway User Revenue funds and will impact Allegany County.

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.