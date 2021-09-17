How transportation data is helping advertisers create personalized experiences for drivers

Elle Hardy
·2 min read
The Future of Mobility Session 4 (1)
Insider

  • Advanced technology in cars is changing the way advertising is delivered directly to consumers.

  • Advertisers are learning more about digital behaviors in vehicles and can begin targeting demographics.

  • This conversation was part of Insider's virtual event "The Future of Mobility: Data Driving Innovation," presented by Arity, on Tuesday, September 14.

  • Click here to watch a recording of the full event.

Connecting vehicle data, driver insights, and in-car media habits improves the driving experience and gives consumers and advertisers access to more personalized opportunities - and it's only going to get better.

"Car technology is advancing, and what we see is a traditional ad being delivered as part of your radio programming on a commute is going to completely change," Melanie Elliott, Mindshare's global head of strategy on the Ford team, said during Insider's recent virtual event "The Future of Mobility: Data Driving Innovation" presented by Arity, which took place on Tuesday, September 14. "Things like platform integration, content integration, and the way in which that gets us to move into the car experience is going to change."

Elliott spoke with John Vermeer, EVP of digital distribution and platform partnerships at iHeartMedia, in a conversation titled "How mobility and transportation data is helping marketers create personalized experiences for customers."

Vermeer said that digital platforms coming into the car has created new ways for content to be consumed on-the-go.

"With things like CarPlay and Android Auto, we can now deliver streaming experiences in a way that we previously could not. And that's of course opening the door to all sorts of new ways to connect advertisers through to end users," he said.

Traditionally, advertisers have used "dayparting," where they schedule ads at specific times of the day, such as fast-food ads when workers are on their commute home.

"What's changing and what's exciting is we're introducing new tools to allow marketers to do that in a new way," Vermeer said.

"Now, it might not just be about time of day - it might be about a demographic or it might be about a more personalized connection with a consumer that we know because of digital behaviors," he added.

It's about meeting the consumer where they are with the content they're looking for. This innovation is changing the nature of advertising - like iHeartRadio's recent partnership with Amazon Alexa that allows listeners to request songs.

"I think the key for any brand as you start to enter any of these new frontiers is to be quite deliberate about what it is that you're choosing to engage in, because it needs to remain authentic to the brand," he said.

Elliott added that 5G in cars is going to transform vehicles into advertising platforms.

"As people move into the new future of mobility, smart cities are partnering with smaller, startup situations where you're able to craft new experiences that become unique and connected to the brand," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Max Cuts Price in Half for Customers Following HBO’s Amazon Prime Exit

    Deep discount is an attempt for WarnerMedia to offset the loss of users who subscribed through Amazon

  • 5 surprising iPhone 13 details that Apple didn’t tell us about at its event

    Another year, another brand new iPhone to contemplate buying. Apple earlier this week officially took the wraps off the iPhone 13, the company’s next-gen smartphone. And while new iPhone releases these days typically offer incremental improvements, the iPhone 13 is nonetheless a compelling upgrade. The list of iPhone 13 features is extensive and includes a … The post 5 surprising iPhone 13 details that Apple didn’t tell us about at its event appeared first on BGR.

  • Verizon sweetens subsidies on iPhones to match competition

    Verizon said it would now offer trade-in subsidies of up to $1000, matching rival AT&T Inc, from $700 previously. The biggest subsidies will be given to customers who turn in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. Apple's new range of iPhones come at an unchanged price, but carriers are using aggressive subsidies as a way to hold on to existing customers and attract new ones.

  • Nintendo Switch finally gets a feature it should have had at launch

    Nintendo operates very differently than any of its competitors. This is one of the many reasons that Nintendo is so beloved by so many gamers. At the same time, it is also why Nintendo drives us crazy so frequently. For example, Nintendo decided not to include Bluetooth audio on the Switch at launch. In fact, … The post Nintendo Switch finally gets a feature it should have had at launch appeared first on BGR.

  • Elon Musk announced that Starlink's satellite-internet service will come out of its beta-testing phase next month

    SpaceX's first Starlink internet satellite was initially launched in 2019. Since, the company has gathered over 90,000 subscribers worldwide.

  • The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15

    A few days before the iPhone 13 arrives in stores on September 24th, Apple will officially release iOS 15 with a ton of new features. iOS 15 will arrive on September 20th and will be available as a free update for both iPhone users. Originally introduced at WWDC earlier this year, iOS 15 is chock-full … The post The 6 most exciting new iPhone features coming in iOS 15 appeared first on BGR.

  • Why Investing in Better-Built Blockchains Could Pay Off

    Ethereum may be the industry standard for blockchain applications, but users are also flocking to a growing number of faster, more efficient alternatives.

  • Early iPhone 13 Pro benchmarks destroy every Android phone

    “Frankly, the competition is still playing catch-up to our chips, not just from last year, but even from two years ago,” said Apple’s Kainn Drance when discussing the iPhone 13’s performance at this week’s event. “And today, we’re extending our lead with A15 Bionic.” Apple addressed the A15 Bionic performance in various segments of the … The post Early iPhone 13 Pro benchmarks destroy every Android phone appeared first on BGR.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at just $11

    Save big on fan-favorite products like bestselling leggings and mega-popular headphones.

  • The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

    Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save...

  • Do this now to take all of the stress out of iPhone 13 preorders on Friday

    Preordering a new iPhone on launch day is often as exciting as it is frustrating. Apple has never made preordering its latest products especially simple, but that appears to be changing this year. iPhone 13 preorders officially open at 5 AM PT / 8 AM ET on Friday, September 17th, but you can do much … The post Do this now to take all of the stress out of iPhone 13 preorders on Friday appeared first on BGR.

  • Apple Just Announced Two New iPhones — Here’s How to Get Them

    The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro launch on September 24, but you can preorder them tomorrow.

  • Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage

    Sony’s PlayStation 5 was a formidable next-generation console at launch, but there was one glaring omission. Unlike on the Xbox Series X, it wasn’t initially possible to upgrade the PS5’s storage with an M.2 solid-state drive. A slot for the drive is built into every console, but Sony explained that in order to use it, … The post Sony’s major PS5 update unlocks SSD slot for increased game storage appeared first on BGR.

  • AMC Chief Expands Crypto Payments, Leaves Off Dogecoin

    AMC plans to also accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for movie tickets and concession transactions.

  • T-Mobile will start offering in-store phone repairs on November 1st

    T-Mobile stores will finally repair your phone in-shop starting on November 1st.

  • This Apple Business No One Is Talking About Is Becoming a Powerhouse

    There's little question that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has secured a place in business history. The success of the iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers, along with the company's growing ecosystem of services, has catapulted Apple into the annals of tech superstardom and driven its market cap to nearly $2.5 trillion, the highest of any publicly traded U.S. company. With the smartphone market nearing saturation, newer models and upgrades will only take Apple so far.

  • Apple Is Releasing Two Brand New iPads and They’re Already Available for Pre-Order

    All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Apple announced two brand new iPads during a virtual summit on Tuesday, both of which will release on […]

  • The iPhone 13 Was Just Announced, But You Bet We’ve Already Scoped Out The Cutest Cases

    The plant daddy case has our vote.

  • Awesome new Yaber V10 portable projector already has a huge $100 Amazon discount

    Everyone knows that Amazon is the place to look if you want a new portable projector. And these days, portable projectors are more popular than they have ever been before. If you’re wondering why, you’ll be happy to learn that the explanation is quite simple. The quality of portable projectors has improved by leaps and … The post Awesome new Yaber V10 portable projector already has a huge $100 Amazon discount appeared first on BGR.

  • HBO Max Slashes Price In Half After HBO Leaves Amazon Channels, In Bid To Stem Expected Subscriber Losses

    WarnerMedia is offering a half-off discount on HBO Max now that HBO is no longer available on Amazon Prime Video Channels. Today through September 26, the monthly subscription cost will be $7.49 for up to six months for anyone who had accessed HBO via the Channels platform. The discount is available to both new and […]