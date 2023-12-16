Transportation Department announces installation of new EV charging stations in New York, Ohio

Biden administration Cabinet members touted the rollout of the first in a new crop of high-speed charging stations on Friday, saying they will help the United States shift away from fossil fuels. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration and state officials in New York and Ohio have announced the installation of the nation's first federally funded high-speed electric vehicle charging stations.

The first in a new crop of charging stations funded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program were hailed on Friday by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

The program is a key component of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda that sets aside $5 billion over five years to build a vast charging network to accommodate the rise in electric vehicles as the United States shifts away from fossil fuels.

More stations are on the way in the weeks and months ahead, with the next units scheduled to pop up in Maine, Pennsylvania and Vermont, according to the administration.

So far, 28 states have announced contracts to get the charging stations installed -- New York and Ohio were the first announce this week that units have been activated as part of an ambitious national effort aiming to install high-speed chargers every 50 miles along highways.

In Kingston, N.Y., on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the new four-charger hub in a Bank of America parking lot after the Bipartisan Infrastructure law provided $175 million in funding to New York to support development of EV chargers.

Ohio officials also announced a new fast charging station at the Pilot Travel Center filling station along Interstate 70 in Madison County, west of Columbus, which is capable of charging four EVs at once.

"Any industry that focuses on innovations for the future is a priority for Ohio," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. "Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, and we want drivers in Ohio to have access to this technology today."

Since Biden took office nearly three years ago, EV sales have tripled in the United States, while the number of charging ports on the nation's highways has grown by 70% over the past year, the administration said.

The growing momentum on EVs has placed the government ahead of schedule to reach a goal of setting up 500,000 public EV charging ports nationwide by 2030.

"Thanks to President Biden, more and more EV chargers are coming online around the country as we work to deliver a nationwide network of charging stations by the end of the decade," Buttigieg said Friday. "Securing America's position as a world leader on EVs will grow our economy and create a new generation of good-paying jobs."

The charging stations are meant to fill in gaps where there aren't enough charging points, making the fast charging network more dependable across the country.

A parallel DOT initiative will provide $2.5 billion in grants to strategically place EV charging stations and alternative fueling infrastructure in communities where people reside and work, ensuring the outlets are conveniently located where drivers need them most.

The Transportation Department emphasized that EVs are critical to the nation achieving its clean energy goals

"EVs produce zero tailpipe emissions, reducing air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions -- major contributors to climate change and key contributors to respiratory ailments," the agency said in a statement. "Widespread EV adoption reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing national energy security and reducing the vulnerability of transportation to oil price fluctuations."

In July, major automakers -- including BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes and Stellantis -- announced they would join forces to build a nationwide network of 30,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030.

The automakers hope to eliminate long-distance EV range anxiety due to what many drivers say is a shortage of vehicle charging sites.