Transportation Dept. proposes rule to increase rights for air travelers in wheelchairs

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will announce a proposed rule aiming to require airlines to meet new standards who how they physically assist passengers with disabilities and protect them if their wheelchair is damaged during flight. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Wheelchair-bound passengers will have new rights and accommodations while flying thanks to a new rule announced by the Transportation Department on Thursday.

The new rule, introduced by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, will require airlines to meet new standards who how they physically assist passengers with disabilities and protect them if their wheelchair is damaged during flight.

"The proposed rule also would make it easier for the DOT to hold airlines accountable when they damage or delay the return of a wheelchair by making it an automatic violation of the Air Carrier Access Act to mishandle wheelchairs," the department said.

Buttigieg will announce with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., who lost her legs while serving in the U.S. military in Iraq, and Stephen Benjamin, the White House Office of Public Engagement director.

"There are millions of Americans with disabilities who do not travel by plane because of inadequate airline practices and inadequate government regulations, but now we are setting out to change that," Buttigieg said in a statement.

"This new rule would change the way airlines operate to ensure that travelers using wheelchairs can travel safely and with dignity."

Carriers reported 11,526 incidents where wheelchairs and scooters were mishandled in 2023.

The proposed rule change would require carriers to make prompt repairs to damaged wheelchairs or replace them. It would be required to pick up the cost if the passenger needs to use an outside vendor.

The carriers would need to improve employee training to physically assist passengers with mobile disabilities.

The new rule would also address the size standards for lavatories, seeking comments on whether sizes should be increased to hold a passenger with a disability and an attendant.