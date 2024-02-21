Transportation grant sought by Adrian aims to provide funds for enhancements, bike loop

ADRIAN — The city of Adrian moved one step closer earlier this month in securing funding that could bring a proposed bicycle loop and other street enhancements to the Winter Street corridor of downtown Adrian.

The Adrian City Commission approved for the completion and submission of an application for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant available through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) during it Feb. 5 regular meeting.

The deadline for submitting the grant to MDOT comes up this month. Adrian, along with other localities around the state applying for funding, should find out if they have been approved or not sometime around July. If the city receives TAP grant funding, it is estimated it could be as much as $5,528,718.75.

North Winter Street in Adrian is pictured Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The commission’s approval of the grant application stated either the city administrator or the Main Street director could apply for the grant. In this case, Greg Elliott or Jay Marks, respectively, would be the ones applying on behalf of the city.

MDOT, according to a resolution from the city commission, uses federal transportation funds designated by Congress for specific activities that enhance the intermodal transportation system and provide safe alternative transportation options. The commission said it believes its proposed redesign project for Winter Street meets those criteria for TAP grant funding as its proposal seeks to make the street more accessible to all users, including pedestrians and users of nonmotorized transportation.

Even though the Winter Street redesign project has been talked about several times by the commission, only recently did the city get precise figures of the project’s cost.

The total cost of the project, according to design professionals from SmithGroup, an international architectural, engineering and planning firm, that is engaged with the city of Adrian on several design plans pertaining to the Downtown Adrian Riverfront vision plan of which Winter Street is a part, comes out to $10,642,543.75 of which $7,371,625 in construction costs are eligible expenditures for TAP grant purposes.

The area of downtown Adrian included within the vision plan of the Downtown Adrian Riverfront project is bounded generally by West Maple Avenue, North Winter Street, West Maumee Street, Race Street and the Kiwanis Trail. It is centered on the River Raisin The plan includes new residential development, new parks and open space, walking trails, public amenities and a renewed focus on the river ecosystem.

In addition to nonparticipating items and soft costs, the city intends to match 25% of the participating construction costs for the project, with such city funds coming from an enhancement grant that is currently being administered by Lenawee Now.

“We are proposing a 25% match,” Elliott said. “Which we are told by MDOT will be very competitive given that (Adrian) is an economically challenged community.

“... No general fund money is going into this at all,” Elliott added.

Adrian received an enhancement grant from the state of Michigan in the amount of $15 million in 2022. The grant funding is intended to support the costs of removing blight, incentivize new residential development, and create new parks, open spaces, trails and other public amenities with a focus on downtown Adrian.

From March 2023: Downtown Adrian redevelopment plans continuing

Construction on a bike loop is not expected to start until 2026 with a slim chance that work gets underway in 2025, Elliott said. The project's start time depends heavily on the state and its bureaucracy process.

Open house gauges public’s thoughts about redevelopment

Days after approving for the completion and submission of the TAP grant, the city hosted a one-hour open house Feb. 8 inside Adrian City Chambers to provide insight, details and information about the downtown redevelopment plans. The open house was part of Adrian’s public engagement portion of the grant/project.

Renderings of the Winter Street redesign were projected onto the main screens within City Chambers and handout sheets also were provided.

There was a light turnout of people at the open house, Elliott said. Those who attended were engaged in conversations about the redesign of Winter Street, which will be the section from Church Street to West Maple Avenue.

Pictured is one of the rendering examples of the streetscape elements as part of Adrian's proposed redevelopment plan for the Winter Street corridor of downtown Adrian. This rendering was on display Feb. 8, 2024, during an open house inside Adrian City Chambers for people to learn a little more about the proposed project.

A few people had specific comments, Elliott said. One attendee was a property owner who had an interest in maintaining on-street parking on North Winter Street; another attendee was an investor in the rehabilitation of the Winter Street properties and attended the open house to advocate for slowing down the cut-through traffic that comes along Winter Street from Front Street, seeking to discourage the use of Winter Street as a by-pass roadway. The traffic lanes on Winter Street will be narrowed as part of the project, which should assist in slowing down traffic.

Winter Street’s plan for redesign seeks to transform the downtown corridor into what’s called a complete street with safe pedestrian crossings, safe bicycle connections, alley improvements, the reconfiguration of traffic lanes, designated parking spaces and a district identity with public art and wayfinding signage.

Additional aspects of the redesign include public space enhancements such as plantings, lighting, street furnishings, paving and more.

Most of the enhancement grant activities are focused around the area of the former Daily Telegram offices buildings. Winter Street, Elliott said, is not currently designed like other downtown streets in Adrian.

Project update from November 2023: New phase of downtown Adrian improvements considers addition of bike lanes to Winter Street

The beginning stages of the project was simply to create an updated downtown street out of Winter Street from West Maple Avenue to Church Street, he said. But, as the city got into the plans and realized the proximity of the improvements to the Kiwanis Trail, the idea of constructing a bike loop that connected with the trail came about and “that possibly could qualify us for a transportation alternatives program (TAP) grant, and we have included that bike loop," he said. "We are hopeful we are going to be quite competitive for the TAP grant, which would fund pretty much 50% of the overall project cost.”

“This amount of funding isn’t going to be enough to do everything we hope to do (with the project) without leveraging other grant opportunities,” Elliott said.

Will bicycle lanes on Winter Street be utilized?

Local and active cyclists have expressed their interest in the addition of bike lanes to Winter Street.

“I think the idea has merit,” Adrian resident Jerick Timm said of the city’s redesign proposal. “I think it’s a great thing to try to expand the bike network.”

Living just outside of downtown Adrian for the past seven years and working within the downtown at Maggard Razors, 124 S. Winter St., Timm said he is directly within the scope of the project.

“I work downtown, and I have lived right outside of the downtown for the past seven years,” he said. “I recently moved further out, and I bike to commute every day and that’s year-round. I feel like I have a bit of an insight on biking because I do it so much. After getting hit by a car while walking in 2018, I got pretty interested in urban design and the principles around that.”

Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott, left, provides details and information about the city's proposed Winter Street redevelopment plan during a Feb. 8, 2024, open house inside Adrian City Chambers. Reviewing paper handouts of some of the plans are, at right, Kirk Valentine, Jerick Timm and Mary Roberts.

Infrastructure styles that have been adopted by the Danish and Dutch communities, he said, have proven to be completed well and safely. Timm advocated for the city to consider safety when proposing to add bicycle lanes to a downtown street.

The city’s proposed design for Winter Street, he said, prioritizes the throughput of car traffic at the expense of safety, cohesion, directness, comfort and attractiveness, all of which he described as the key elements of good bicycling infrastructure.

Bike lanes should be separated, single directional and protected, he said, adding that investing in protected bicycle lanes can increase economic activity, lower transport costs, prevent road fatalities and improve the quality of life for people in the community.

Adrian Mayor Angie Sword Heath said Monday, the proposed improvements for downtown Adrian are centered on the aspect of quality of life for both Adrian residents and visitors.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

“If you separate modes, more people bike. The more people biking means fewer people are driving. Driving is one of those things where the more people who drive, the worse your experiences,” Timm said.

Other local cyclists attended the city commission’s most recent Feb. 19 regular meeting. Members representing the Adrian Maple Wheelers suggested the city seek the advice/guidance from the biking experts — the ones who do it every day — when planning for the construction of bike lanes.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Transportation grant seeks to provide funds for downtown Adrian bike loop