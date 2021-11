Reuters

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a three-term Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, announced her bid for re-election on Friday with a nod to bipartisanship. "I will work with anyone from either party to advance Alaska's priorities and I will always stand up to any politician or special interest that threatens our way of life," she said in a video posted on her website. Murkowski, a moderate, was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, in which his supporters attacked Congress in an effort to stop certification of the 2020 election.