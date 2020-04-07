Transportation and Technology Finance Executive Christopher Saunders Appointed SmartDrive CFO

Financial Executive Officer Brings 25 Years of Experience and Background Working With Fortune 50 Multinational Companies to Continue Company's Trajectory

SAN DIEGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems , a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced the appointment of Christopher Saunders as chief financial officer (CFO). With over 25 years of success working with companies ranging from Fortune 50 multinational corporations to venture-backed technology start-ups, Saunders brings a wealth of experience to the company.

"I could not be more thrilled to join SmartDrive during this exceptional growth period," stated Saunders. "Not many companies have seen 40% year-over-year revenue growth. I look forward to being a part of this next phase of development at SmartDrive."

Most recently CFO at Capsule Technologies, Saunders previously held senior level and CFO responsibilities for a variety of Qualcomm companies, including Qualcomm Life, Snaptracs, Qualcomm Labs, FLO TV and Qualcomm Ventures over a 14-year period. Prior to Qualcomm, he was vice president of finance at SupplyPro. Throughout his career, Saunders has been responsible for all financial reporting, oversight, planning and management of each organization. He has managed businesses from launch through divestiture, along with mergers and acquisitions. As a result, he values what the SmartDrive brand is about: customer focus, extensible platforms and the power of analytics.

"I'm excited that Chris is joining our quickly expanding team," commented SmartDrive CEO, Steve Mitgang. "His experience, knowledge and forward-thinking strategic expertise will be critical to our growth and positioning during SmartDrive's evolution."

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 290 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

