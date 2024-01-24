Transportation top issue as Washington County comes to capital for 'Day in Annapolis'

A contingent of community leaders and elected officials from Washington County took seats on the floor of the Maryland House of Delegates Tuesday afternoon to hear from the state’s top lawmakers, bringing the jurisdiction’s priorities to Annapolis.

“We’re a county that’s united,” said Jim Kercheval, executive director of the Greater Hagerstown Committee, who estimated about 80 residents came to the state’s capital for the day. “It sends a message that we are interested in what the state’s doing, that we’re paying attention to what the state’s doing, and we’re willing to help educate and be part of the state’s success.”

He thanked Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, for letting those who made the trip from the state’s third-most western county share her “office,” standing next to the veteran lawmaker on the Speaker’s rostrum. Jones spoke to the group for about 10 minutes.

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Adrienne Jones, D-Baltimore County, stands on the Speaker's rostrum with Jim Kercheval, the executive director of the Greater Hagerstown Committee, during the Washington County Day in Annapolis on Jan. 23, 2024.

“Not all counties are able to come together and work in coordination like you did,” said Jones, “Believe me, I know. You’ve put in the time to build relationships and prioritize the issues.”

'First and foremost' priority for Washington County is I-81

Washington County Commission President John Barr said the “first and foremost” priority for the county is I-81, alluding to the federal highway scheduled to be widened on a 4-mile stretch. About $90 million in construction funding for the project has been reduced in a new state plan.

“Even a minor incident (on the road), it disrupts our whole community,” said Barr, a Republican, “our economic development, our infrastructure and businesses are just gridlocked.”

The speaker noted that the widening of the road is “an issue of safety,” to applause from those residents sitting in the delegates’ chairs on the floor below her. The attendees ranged from members of the Hagerstown City Council to a representative from the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County. State Del. Brooke Grossman, D-Washington, also attended the meeting.

Jones, a former chair of the capital budget subcommittee, noted that the county had secured over $300 million over the last 18 years to support schools, small businesses, and infrastructure.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, D-Baltimore City, also spoke to those assembled in the House chamber after remarks from Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, a Republican who represents a district on the Upper Eastern Shore. Updating the roughly 12-mile stretch of Western Maryland road, used by over 19,000 trucks per day, continued to be a theme for the lawmakers.

“Transportation is a huge (issue) for Washington County,” said Ferguson, who like Jones and Hershey received a 30-page booklet featuring at least six county priorities from the group as well as a barbecue apron patterned with the Maryland state flag after their remarks.

Maryland Blueprint education law draws praise

Hagerstown Community College President Jim Klauber thanked the lawmakers for passing the Maryland Blueprint education law. “We went from a 3,600-headcount college to over a 5,000- (headcount college),” said Klauber, during a pitch for more funding for community colleges.

Kercheval and Paul Frey, president and CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, helped organize the day, which also included meetings with leaders at the Treasury Building.

In an interview on the House floor after the afternoon meeting, Frey noted the county’s positive reputation with the General Assembly built over many years.

“Success takes planning,” said his counterpart, Kercheval, who brought up issues to the lawmakers like funding for a multi-decade water and sewer infrastructure study. “These are the ones that are going to make the decisions that dictate whether or not we get some of these projects accomplished.”

In an interview outside the House chamber afterwards, Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez expressed her surprise that every county in the state does not hold a similar meeting.

At left, Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez, a Democrat, and at right, Washington County Commission President John Barr, a Republican, stand on the House of Delegates floor in Annapolis on Jan. 23, 2024, the Washington County Day in Annapolis.

“There’s power in presence,” said the city’s mayor, starting her second year on the job, “This shows the state that we are collaborative, that we are working together, and that we are willing to show up.”

