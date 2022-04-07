Transports selloff could mean slowdown ahead

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·2 min read

A recent selloff in transportation stocks may be flashing a warning sign of an economic slowdown ahead.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average (^DJT) is seen by some as an indicator of the overall direction of the economy. The gauge is a collection of twenty trucking, railroad and airline stocks.

DJT’s almost 13% decline over the last 6 sessions isn’t encouraging amid recent claims from the trucking industry about lighter than normal load volumes.

“March has been unusually soft in the truckload freight market,” Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves recently said in a bleak industry warning. “March is typically a strong month for trucking, as shippers start to stock their shelves in preparation for summer. This year, we are not seeing that surge.”

Fuller goes on to say softer load volumes could mean the consumer is pulling back amid high inflation. Companies also may have over-ordered last year amid fears about not enough supply. Likewise, the consumer may also be spending more on experiences, and less on physical products.

Fuller predicts soft truckload volumes to continue. “Trucking spot rates are under massive pressure, caused by too many trucks and not enough freight,” he said. “A rash of trucking bankruptcies are on the way, and it will be Bloodbath 2.0,” comparing the period to 2019, a terrible year for trucking operators.

'10% sell-off in 5 days is concerning’

On the airline side, carriers have seen strong travel demand and the ability to raise prices and high jet fuel prices.

“That good news is offset by rising costs to the consumer, as well as high oil prices cutting into their margins. So just as things begin to look promising for the six airlines within the index they face new headwinds,” Jay Woods, Chief Market strategist at DriveWealth, told Yahoo Finance.

Woods says DJT’s “10% sell-off in 5 trading days is concerning.”

From a technical perspective, he’s watching the 14,000 level.

“A break below this level would signify a new yearly low as well as a break of major support going back the last year. That could trigger a deeper sell-off and take us to an "official bear market" with a decline surpassing 20%,” he said.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Oil executives ‘can actually do more’ to bring gas prices down, Rep. Rice says

    Rep. Kathleen Rice joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss national gas average prices, gas executives testifying before the House, inflation, supply chain and consumer demand concerns.

  • Markets end the day in the red, EVs and semiconductors among biggest laggards

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre checks ou the market action heading into the closing bell, as well as looking at the EV space, semiconductor stocks, the travel industry, the price action surrounding crude oil, transport companies, and cryptocurrencies.

  • Ukraine president calls for more Russia sanctions, invokes Greek battle cry

    Ukraine's president urged Europe to take a stronger stand against Russia in a video address to Greece's parliament on Thursday that invoked the battle cry of 19th century Greek patriots in the Black Sea port of Odesa. Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Mariupol, another port on Ukraine's coast where thousands of ethic Greeks live, had been "reduced to ashes" since Russia's invasion, and called for more humanitarian aid and efforts to evacuate those wounded. The six-week-old war has forced more than 4 million people to flee Ukraine, destroyed cities and prompted a slew of Western restrictions on Russian elites and the economy.

  • Amazon faces shareholder vote on treatment of warehouse workers

    Amazon.com Inc., the world's biggest retailer, will face a shareholder vote calling for an independent audit of its treatment of warehouse workers after the top U.S. securities regulator turned down the company's request to skip the resolution. The decision means Amazon investors will get to vote on the issue for the first time, proponents said, taking advantage of guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in November that made it more supportive of votes on significant social issues. Founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, Amazon has drawn increasing criticism in recent years for its treatment of workers, including claims of poor working conditions at its warehouses and its attempts to block workers unionising.

  • Amazon sellers using cuddly toys and umbrellas to boost headphone reviews

    According to findings by Which?, nine out of 10 of the the top-rated headphones on the online marketplace carried excellent reviews for different items, ranging from cuddly toys to jigsaw puzzles to umbrellas.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Shares?

    If you want to know who really controls Real Matters Inc. ( TSE:REAL ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Iron-Ore Giant Fortescue Makes Foray Into Green-Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron-ore giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. sold $1.5 billion in bonds that include a portion earmarked to benefit the environment, the latest effort by its billionaire founder Andrew Forrest to pivot into the booming green market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke

  • Amazon, Alphabet, Wells Fargo top LinkedIn ranking of best places to grow a career

    A few of the companies that LinkedIn ranks highly may surprise some of the workers at those businesses. Amazon, for instance, faces a unionization effort pushed by unhappy workers.

  • Shell raises Russia writedown to as much as $5 billion

    Shell will write down up to $5 billion following its decision to exit Russia, more than previously disclosed, while soaring oil and gas prices boosted trading activities in the first quarter, the company said on Thursday. The post-tax impairments of between $4 billion and $5 billion in the first quarter will not impact the company's earnings, Shell said in an update ahead of its earnings announcement on May 5. Shell, whose market capitalisation is around $210 billion, had previously said the Russia writedowns would reach around $3.4 billion.

  • Here's Why We Think Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Is Well Worth Watching

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • Brazil picks technocrat to lead Petrobras after succession plan mess

    After two messy, drama-filled weeks struggling to fill the top job at state-run oil company Petrobras Brazil's government turned this week to low-profile technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the move. Coelho's record indicates he is not keen on sacrificing Petrobras profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to accomplish other policy aims. Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the government's nomination to take the helm at Petrobras, shortly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination as chairman.

  • Wisconsin surgeon, 26, who disappeared on a hike found dead near trail, sheriff’s office says

    The body of a 26-year-old Wisconsin surgeon who disappeared on a hike was found near the trail she was last reported to be on, authorities said.

  • Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Bank of America (BAC) closed at $40.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.69% move from the prior day.

  • Ukraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights Body

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, as U.S. President Joe Biden accused the Kremlin’s forces of committing “major war crimes” in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine

  • History set to be made as Senate votes on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court

    With support from Democrats and three Republicans so far, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to become the next U.S. Supreme Court justice. Caitlin Huey-Burns spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers about what this means for the Biden administration, as well as an upcoming Senate vote to suspend normal trade relations with Russia.

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Get over the mid-week blues by shopping these Amazon deals on air purifiers, outdoor tools and wireless earbuds.

  • Utility rates to go up 24% over next four years

    The Bartlesville City Council approved a utility rate schedule that will increase average residential bill by 24% over the next four years.

  • U.N. suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine

    STORY: The U.S.-led push garnered 93 votes in favor, while 24 countries voted no and 58 countries abstained. A two-thirds majority of voting members - abstentions do not count - was needed to suspend Russia from the 47-member council.Suspensions are rare. Libya was suspended in 2011 because of violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.The resolution adopted by the 193-member General Assembly draft expresses "grave concern at the ongoing human rights and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," particularly at reports of rights abuses by Russia.Russia had warned countries that a yes vote or abstention will be viewed as an "unfriendly gesture" with consequences for bilateral ties, according to a note seen by Reuters.

  • Boeing 737 MAX lands in China amid uncertainty over model's return

    (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 MAX meant for China Eastern Airlines subsidiary Shanghai Airlines landed in Shanghai on Thursday, flight tracking websites showed, amid uncertainty over when the model will resume flying in China. Flight BOE631 from Guam came more than three weeks after the first 737 MAX bound for a Chinese customer since a 2019 grounding began its journey from Seattle to Boeing's completion plant in Zhoushan. The plane, painted in Shanghai Airlines livery, had been stuck on the ground in Guam since March 15 due to a minor technical issue.

  • 2023 Kia Niro Gets Ready for US Debut in New York

    The Kia Niro will make its US debut at the New York auto show this month, after its first appearance in Seoul last year. Here's what to expect.