Transports selloff could mean slowdown ahead

A recent selloff in transportation stocks may be flashing a warning sign of an economic slowdown ahead.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average (^DJT) is seen by some as an indicator of the overall direction of the economy. The gauge is a collection of twenty trucking, railroad and airline stocks.

DJT’s almost 13% decline over the last 6 sessions isn’t encouraging amid recent claims from the trucking industry about lighter than normal load volumes.

“March has been unusually soft in the truckload freight market,” Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves recently said in a bleak industry warning. “March is typically a strong month for trucking, as shippers start to stock their shelves in preparation for summer. This year, we are not seeing that surge.”

Fuller goes on to say softer load volumes could mean the consumer is pulling back amid high inflation. Companies also may have over-ordered last year amid fears about not enough supply. Likewise, the consumer may also be spending more on experiences, and less on physical products.

Fuller predicts soft truckload volumes to continue. “Trucking spot rates are under massive pressure, caused by too many trucks and not enough freight,” he said. “A rash of trucking bankruptcies are on the way, and it will be Bloodbath 2.0,” comparing the period to 2019, a terrible year for trucking operators.

'10% sell-off in 5 days is concerning’

On the airline side, carriers have seen strong travel demand and the ability to raise prices and high jet fuel prices.

“That good news is offset by rising costs to the consumer, as well as high oil prices cutting into their margins. So just as things begin to look promising for the six airlines within the index they face new headwinds,” Jay Woods, Chief Market strategist at DriveWealth, told Yahoo Finance.

Woods says DJT’s “10% sell-off in 5 trading days is concerning.”

From a technical perspective, he’s watching the 14,000 level.

“A break below this level would signify a new yearly low as well as a break of major support going back the last year. That could trigger a deeper sell-off and take us to an "official bear market" with a decline surpassing 20%,” he said.

Ines is a markets reporter covering stocks for Yahoo Finance.

