Transtector Expands Surge Protection Line with Isolation Transformers for Medical Applications

New Isolation Transformers Ideal for Electronic Equipment and Personnel Protection in Hospitals, Medical Labs and Industrial Facilities

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transtector Systems, an Infinite Electronics brand and an industry-leading provider of end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions, today launched a new series of data isolators optimized for medical applications, providing a highly effective layer of protection that is simple to install.

Also known as isolation transformers, these cost-effective components are fully self-contained devices that protect valuable network equipment and personnel from damaging surges and power anomalies that commonly occur across network cabling. Installation and operation is quick, easy and efficient—simply plug this device inline between two 10/100/1000 Ethernet cables and equipment on each end is effectively protected.

Each unit is fully RoHS compliant and certified to meet the EN60601-1 European Medical Device Directive, making them ideal for hospital and medical laboratory environments.

"These are mission-critical applications that require uninterrupted flow of data," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager for Transtector. "The new data isolators are a simple, effective way to build in a reliable layer of surge protection."

Additional key features include:

Plug-and-play installation saves time and money

Two RJ45 connectors provide simple, standard connections

Meets EN60601-1 European Medical Device Directive

Isolation up to 4kV

Transtector's new data isolators are available today, in stock for same-day shipping. Contact your Transtector representative or visit www.transtector.com for more information.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMe Cables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

