Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana Welcomes Andrea Derrer

CARMEL, Ind., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana (www.tworld.com/indiana) is excited to welcome Ms. Derrer to the Team! She has assumed the position of Business Advisor and will focus on serving clients in the State of Indiana with her strong financial and business background.

Ms. Derrer has over 20 years of business experience. She has successfully led multi million-dollar businesses, launched start-ups and executed turnarounds within the consumer electronics, automotive and utility industries. Ms. Derrer, also, holds an Indiana Real Estate License. Her credentials include a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee State University and an Executive M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. Ms. Derrer has a unique blend of natural people skills, education and business experiences that delivers an incredible attention to detail, remarkable customer service, and outstanding results.

Ms. Derrer is a former board member and longtime WFYI supporter, a past United Way Loaned Executive as well as a regular donor to Dress for Success and local food banks.

Ms. Derrer joins a strong team in Transworld Business Advisor of Indiana which represents the largest business brokerage platform in the world with 40+ years' experience serving owners. All advisors have completed extensive training and are supported by a team with years of experience.

For more information about Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana, please visit www.tworld.com/indiana or contact Andrea directly at Aderrer@tworld.com.

