Transylvania police officer, former sheriff’s deputy charged with rape, police say

A Transylvania University police officer has been charged with rape after an investigation which started prior to his time as a cop at the Lexington university, according to Kentucky State Police.

Dustin Watkins, a 31 year old Whitley City resident, has been charged with first-degree rape, state police announced Wednesday. The alleged rape occurred in McCreary County in 2020. Watkins was a deputy sheriff in the county at the time, state police said.

Watkins was spotted and arrested Wednesday in Lexington, state police said

A McCreary County grand jury indicted him after a trooper presented the findings of a 2020 investigation, state police said. He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center Wednesday and was still detained there Thursday morning, according to jail records.

State police said Wednesday that Watkins currently serves as an officer at Transylvania.