‘It is a trap!’: Inside the QAnon attack that never happened

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tina Nguyen
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a joint intelligence bulletin earlier this week, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security delivered a jarring warning to state and local law enforcement: violent domestic extremists “motivated by the QAnon conspiracy theory” might be mobilized to action because they believed Donald Trump would be inaugurated on March 4.

But the date came and went without serious incident. It wasn’t that the false and sprawling conspiracy theory that accuses “Deep State elites” of running a secret pedophile ring was losing steam. Rather, it was at least in part because QAnon followers smelled a trap.

In the weeks leading up to March 4 — the day in QAnon lore when Trump was actually supposed to be inaugurated for a second term, thus taking the country back from the Joe Biden — QAnon influencers had been discouraging their massive audience to avoid attending any event on that day, suggesting that any planned gatherings would be “false flag operations” designed by the government to make them look bad.

“FOR ALL YOU SHILLS, MSM LURKERS AND NORMIES VISITING TODAY - Q HAS TOLD US MARCH 4 IS A TRAP,” a user posted Thursday on GreatAwakening.win, one of the larger QAnon web forums. “THEREFORE ANYTHING THAT HAPPENS IS NOT US!!”

A week earlier, the message was the same on another large private QAnon channel on Telegram, an app that has increasingly become the home of right-wing extremists kicked off of Twitter and Facebook.

“Serious warning from Anon’s [sic]: Stay away from ANY event being held on March 4th!” a moderator wrote on February 26. “Something is potentially cooking and we don’t need to be a part of it. Any of it!”

As it turned out, social media mentions of the term “false flag” — an event orchestrated to make one’s enemies look culpable for acts of violence — skyrocketed in the days and weeks after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Inhabitants of QAnon safe spaces — forums, chat rooms, websites — became aware they were suddenly being monitored by law enforcement and media, alarming them in the run-up to March 4.

“A lot of them have been de-platformed, a lot of groups have shut down, a lot of people have been arrested, leaders in the movement have become subject of FBI interrogation, even arrest,” said Jared Holt, a research fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, where he specializes in following right-wing extremists. “So these groups are not in a place where they feel comfortable, in this moment, organizing any sort of mass event in the open. And if you can't do it openly, you are automatically going to limit participation.”

In a statement, the FBI declined to discuss the specifics of the alleged March 4 plot, adding that they were “always on alert for any potential threats." Lawmakers and congressional staff have still not been briefed on the specifics of the alleged plot, nor were the National Guard.

For conspiracy theorists, “false flag operations” are a key concept that shapes their worldview. Shadowy forces are frequently said to be responsible for tragedies that are used to scapegoat others. From there, it wasn’t a difficult leap to suggest that the Jan. 6 insurrection was an inside job, too.

Across their few remaining social media platforms, QAnon followers kept reposting a screenshot of a 2019 message from “Q”, the mythical intelligence agent working against the Deep State, according to the QAnon conspiracy theory. In it, “Q” wrote a message that contained the words “March 4, 2018” and “trap” — which a user had circled in red.

“Q knew,” it said. “Is it a trap for [them] or a trap for us?”

The idea that so-called false flag operations would be used against them has circulated widely since before the Stop the Steal rally that preceded the Capitol insurrection. Right wing influencers warned that antifa or BLM activists would try to instigate fights while working undercover as MAGA supporters or Proud Boys. Infowars host Alex Jones and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), were among those claiming that the people inside the Capitol were actually antifa — with Gaetz himself pushing the theory on the Senate floor later that night.

As law enforcement agencies began warning of potential violence surrounding Biden’s inauguration, the MAGAsphere — which had built a sense of community around their meet-ups at Trump rallies — began urging each other to stop attending potential events on the weekend before Biden’s inauguration.

“Folks any of these so called peaceful armed protests at all the state capitals and DC Jan 17th is a set up by the left. DO NOT go! It is a trap!! Do not fall for it!,” tweeted Mark Taylor, a prominent far-right author, on January 12, which was retweeted nearly 9,000 times. “There will be false flags created by the left and blamed on the Patriots!“

But unlike January 6 — the concrete, indisputable date of the actual ratification of the Electoral College results and thus the presidency — a March 4 inauguration had always rested on a nebulous theory, even by the standards of QAnon lore. That theory, based on a misreading of an 1871 law, claimed that March 4 was the actual, legal date of the inauguration, and that Biden had been falsely sworn in on January 20 — perhaps as a feint, or perhaps as president of a globalist-backed corporation.

Most QAnon influencers — such as Trump lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell, or Ron Watkins, the former administrator of the QAnon message board 8kun — did not treat March 4 with any significance, unlike the date of the Capitol riot.

“The entire thing was based on a misreading of a law from 1871, and even major QAnon influencers weren't buying into it, actively trying to persuade their followers that it was a hoax designed to make their movement look bad,” said Mike Rothschild, a QAnon researcher currently writing a book about the history of the movement. “It really had nothing in common with the January 6 insurrection — that was the culmination of years of Trump conspiracy theories that voter fraud was the only way Democrats could win the election.”

Influencers with smaller audiences, in fact, were actively trying to stamp the March 4 theory out as far back as January.

“Can’t help but get the feeling that these ‘March 4 true inauguration’ stories are planned disinfo being peddled by the [injected] anons to dupe people into spreading probably nonsense theories that make the whole movement look dumb,” one influencer said in a private channel on February 10th.

Taken as a whole, the message was clear: stay at home and let others take the fall, if anything happened on that day at all. Even signs that Trump might have something planned were not to be acted on.

The author of QAlerts, whose website tracked every post that “Q” had ever posted on 8kun while it was still active, wrote a Gab post on February 12 trying to decipher media reports that the Trump International Hotel in D.C. was fully booked. Noting that rooms were going for over $1,200 a night, the author surmised that there could be an inauguration — or perhaps Trump was trolling the media by jacking up his own prices. In any case, patience was urged.

“Just gonna watch it all play out in the time and way it is intended. If we know, then the enemy knows.”

Recommended Stories

  • Police arrested a Maryland officer on a child porn charge while he was working at a mass vaccination site

    The sheriff's office said the officer is believed to have "images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct."

  • US pastor on leave after Melania Trump 'trophy wife' comments

    Stewart-Allen Clark offered advice to women on weight and clothing and commented on Melania Trump.

  • Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls QAnon followers 'gentle people waving American flags'

    The conspiracy theory group was designated as a "domestic terror threat" by the FBI in 2019 because of its potential to incite extremist violence.

  • A judge questioned the 'QAnon Shaman' about his '60 Minutes+' interview that was billed to the jail as a call with his lawyer

    A lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" was pressed in court over how a virtual visit with his client shirked the proper policy for interviews from custody.

  • A snorkeler discovered 25 bricks of cocaine worth more than $1.5 million in water off the Florida Keys

    The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said the floating bale weighed nearly 70 pounds. The unexpected find was also reported to US Border Patrol.

  • Tommy Tuberville introduces anti-trans amendment to COVID relief bill, gets voted down

    Tommy Tuberville's amendment was called an attack on transgender kids by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

  • Man dies when gunfire erupts near 'George Floyd Square' in Minneapolis as Chauvin trial looms

    A manhunt was underway Sunday in Minneapolis after the fatal shooting of a man near "George Floyd Square."

  • Lee Daniels Claims Hugh Jackman Wanted Him to Direct a 'Wolverine' Movie

    Daniels revealed that Jackman wanted him behind the camera because he was impressed by his groundbreaking film, 'Precious.' But the studio wasn't impressed.

  • Letters to the Editor: Forcing dying patients to wait before ending their lives is cruel

    There's no waiting period for withdrawing life-sustaining treatment, so why make dying patients wait so long to benefit from California's End of Life Option Act?

  • Europe staggers as infectious variants power virus surge

    ... We can put up all the barriers in the world and imagine that they work, but in the end, it adapts and penetrates them,’’ lamented Bollate Mayor Francesco Vassallo. Bollate was the first city in Lombardy, the northern region that has been the epicenter in each of Italy’s three surges, to be sealed off from neighbors because of virus variants that the World Health Organization says are powering another uptick in infections across Europe.

  • Right-wing Idaho activists burn masks, claiming COVID restrictions infringe on liberties

    Protesters who burned masks in cities around Idaho on Saturday said that health safeguards violate their constitutional rights.

  • Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

    Democrats may delight in their brightening prospects in Arizona and Georgia, and may even harbor glimmers of hope in Texas, but their angst is growing in Florida, which has a reputation as a swing state but now favors Republicans and could be shifting further out of reach for Democrats. As the jockeying begins to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022, Democrats' disadvantage against Republicans is deeper than ever, as they try to develop a cohesive strategy and rebuild a statewide party deep in debt and disarray. Former President Donald Trump’s brand of populism has helped power a GOP surge in Florida, where Trump defeated now-President Joe Biden by more than 3 percentage points last fall — more than doubling the lead he had against Hillary Clinton.

  • Opponents suspect environmental racism in pipeline project

    Clyde Robinson treasures the acre of land he inherited, a verdant space tucked into a cul-de-sac in a south Memphis neighborhood, surrounded by houses and trees beside a railroad track. Robinson's land is coveted by Valero Energy and Plains All American Pipeline, and their joint venture, the Byhalia Connection. The pipeline would run through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods like Boxtown, named after residents used material dumped from railroad boxcars to fortify their homes.

  • Boy, 12, arrested for series of 4 armed carjackings in just under an hour: Police

    The incidents began at approximately 6:29 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, when two suspects reportedly approached a person who was seated in their vehicle, brandished a handgun at them and demanded that they exit the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The suspects struck again 46 minutes later at approximately 7:15 p.m. just a few blocks away from their initial carjacking attempt when they, again, approached an individual sitting in their car, showed them their firearm and demanded that they get out of their vehicle. Just five minutes later at approximately 7:20 p.m., the suspects made a third approach to a victim, showed them the firearm and subsequently demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle before the suspects ended up fleeing the scene on foot.

  • A Twitch preacher who told a Muslim child he was 'sentenced to hell' was banned from the platform. Now he wants to take legal action.

    DrWitnesser, a streamer and preacher who tries to talk about Christianity in Fortnite lobbies, said he wants to pursue legal action against Twitch.

  • Nigeria's 'guns for cows' offer backfires with spate of kidnapped schoolchildren

    As a gangster, arms dealer and kidnapper extraordinaire, Awwalun Daudawa looked like a character beyond reform. Last December, he masterminded one of Nigeria's biggest-ever school kidnappings, abducting more than 300 boys in Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. A week later, the boys were freed, amid widespread rumours that Mr Daudawa had been paid a hefty ransom. But having carried out the kidnapping on the President's home turf, many expected him to then be hunted down with a vengeance. Instead, last month, he took advantage of a controversial amnesty scheme, handing his weapons in to officials in nearby Zamfara state and pledging to renounce violence. “I am a changed person now and my plan is to go back to school and become a normal person,” he declared to local journalists, as he and four fellow bandits swore a public oath on the Koran. The amnesty scheme is one of several out recently across north-west Nigeria, with local governors arguing that they are the only way to stem a wave of banditry that has seen 8,000 people killed and kidnapped in the last decade.

  • 'I will cry if I see the Pope': the last Christian in Mosul's Old City on what the pontiff's visit means to Iraq

    Saadallah Rassam says he is the last Iraqi Christian left in Mosul’s Old City - but the 63-year-old fears his family’s 1,800-year heritage there is at an end. Mr Rassam’s slim hope for the future of Mosul’s Christians now hinges on a momentous first visit from the Pope on Sunday. “I can’t tell you how important the Pope’s visit will be,” Mr Rassam said. “I will cry if I see him… I want to tell him to rebuild these churches and Christian homes.” The capital of Nineveh province was once a cosmopolitan and diverse city on the banks of the Tigris River, with a population of 50,000 Christians before the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. But when Pope Francis visits on Sunday, he will stand amid the rubble of that heritage. Mr Rassam's life story is intimately entwined with the historic district, where his stonemason forebears carved the ornate marble lintels and doorways of the old homes. “The engraving on this church was made by my ancestors 500 years ago,” he said, standing in the ruins of the Syriac Catholic Al-Tahira church. “This is my father’s grave,” he said, standing on a patch of church ground scarred by mortar blasts. “All my grandparents are here.”

  • My Father Wrote 'Strange Fruit.' The Capitol Rioters Had a Lot in Common With the Lynch Mobs That Inspired That Song

    Like the lynch mob, they were protecting structural racism with threats and violence and a sense of impunity

  • Why migrants are fleeing their homes for the U.S.

    Natural disasters in Central America, economic devastation, gang wars, political oppression, and a new administration are all driving the sharp rise in U.S.-Mexico border crossings — a budding crisis for President Biden.Why it matters: Migration flows are complex and quickly politicized. Biden's policies are likely sending signals that are encouraging the surge — but that's only a small reason it's happening.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCircumstances in foreign nations are forcing migrants to leave (push factors) while the situation in the U.S. draws them (pull factors.)Many have been forced to flee harrowing troubles in their home countries, experts say. Others are hoping for better economic prospects.What's new: It's been just a few months since two devastating hurricanes left thousands homeless in Honduras. The country's largest newspaper, Diario El Heraldo, reported that many remain in Tegucigalpa shelters with no place to go. The storms, drought, and pandemic have sparked food shortages throughout Central America.Violence among gangs in Honduras also rages, even in rural areas, forcing residents to flee to el Norte. Shelters in Mexico also are reporting a surge in Central American migrants. “We have a tremendous flow and there isn’t capacity. The situation could get out of control,” said Gabriel Romero, a priest who runs a migrant shelter in the southern Mexican state of Tabasco, told The Associated Press.Experts said the shift from the Trump administration's crackdown to the perception of a more welcoming Biden administration also is contributing to migrants' hope for the U.S. as a haven.Regardless of the preparedness of the border systems, migrants who have been considering coming to the U.S. likely see now as their window to make the often dangerous trip, experts said."We know plenty enough about migration to know that the most reliable sources of information for intending migrants tend not to be what public officials say — but what it is that they're hearing through their own networks... as well as through the smugglers," the Migration Policy Institute's Doris Meissner told Axios.Between the lines: The increase of migrant children from Central America has been increasing for weeks.Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 900 unaccompanied migrant children in December in the El Paso sector, which includes Far West Texas and New Mexico, El Paso Matters reports. That’s the highest number since June 2019, according to Customs and Border Protection data.The big picture: In addition, there are several long-term trends that contribute to the uptick in migrants seeking asylum in the U.S.Border numbers tend to rise with warmer weather, peaking around May. The numbers are unusually high right now, but the timing follows a typical seasonal pattern.Migrants often come from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador, which have "had seriously desperate conditions for a long time," Meissner said. "It's a range of things. Obviously, the issue of jobs and economy and poverty, etc. But it's overlaid with severe violence and gang recruitment and lots of domestic abuse." Climate change has impacted the crucial coffee-growing industry in Guatemala, which has been a contributing factor to migration from there.There is also a long history of economic migration from Central American countries and Mexico."The country of Honduras has become incredibly dependent on migration to the United States and the incomes that migrants in the U.S. get and send back to their families," said the University of Rochester's Daniel Reichman, an expert in Honduran migration. The asylum system was not intended for economic migration, but it is often the only pathway available. Reichman argues that U.S. immigration laws should better reflect the desire for many migrants to work in the country, but then return home.The backstory: The current surge of child migrants at the border is not the first. Former President Donald Trump had a family and child crisis in 2019, and former President Barack Obama dealt with another one in 2014."If you don't launch a Marshall Plan for Central America, you're not going to stop the people from leaving their countries due to violence and economic devastation," said Fernando García, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.The bottom line: "In terms of the way analysts and politicians see these issues, it tends to fall into really emphasizing the push or really emphasizing the pull," Meissner said. "But the fact of the matter is: It's both." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Drew Barrymore Says Clueless Star Breckin Meyer Was Her 'First Boyfriend in Grade School'

    Drew Barrymore discussed her previous romance with Zach Braff and Donald Faison on The Drew Barrymore Show