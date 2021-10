Reuters

Most of the new infections were reported in Auckland, New Zealand's largest city that has been under a strict lockdown for more than two months. The risks of a further spread from the case reported in Blenheim, in the north east of the South Island, remained low, health officials said, with the person likely in the late stage of infection. On Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that New Zealand will end its strict lockdown measures and restore more freedoms only when 90% of its eligible population is fully vaccinated.