Trapped cul-de-sac residents cut off after Labour council fails to fix bridge closed for five years

Cut-off cul-de-sac where residents must wait five years for a new bridge

Residents living on a small Welsh cul-de-sac who have been cut off for two years after the council closed a bridge have now been told the structure is beyond repair until 2027.

Trapped homeowners on Forge Mews in Bassaleg can only get to their homes on foot after Newport city council shut the only connecting bridge to traffic in 2021 amid fears it was dangerous after suffering “significant” damage.

Now, engineers have warned that it will take more than three years to build a new structure spanning the Ebbw River costing up to £9 million.

Furious residents complained that emergency services struggle to reach them, large deliveries are impossible and many council services reliant upon vehicles – such as cleaning services – have become difficult.

Those living in 19 homes have been told the earliest they will be reconnected to the rest of Newport will be January 2027, almost five-and-a-half years after the bridge was closed.

Jane Mudd, the leader of the Labour-run council, said the condition of the bridge made hopes of fixing it “impossible”.

She told a council meeting earlier this year: “This is not an easy or a quick task.”

In August 2021, the bridge was closed amid fears it was going to collapse under its own weight.

The council urged residents to evacuate but then restored an alternative pedestrian route to the cul-de-sac.

It has since emerged that consultant engineers were paid up to £200,000 to try to work out ways to reopen the bridge. However, it has now emerged no solution has been found.

Tony Brookes, who lives on the street, said: “Nothing has happened. We were told that no work could commence during the rainbow trout spawning season.

“That was two years ago. Nothing’s happened since. There are rats in the area by the bins, and foxes going through our bin bags.

“We don’t know what to do. Our car insurance has gone up, as we can’t park on our driveways.

“We’ve never had an apology despite the myriad of problems.”

One woman, who asked not to be named, said she lost her belongings in a fire after living on the street for 26 years.

We’re still paying our council tax, for what?

She said firefighters were forced to use bolt cutters to gain access to the street through access gates off the busy A467 bypass.

She said: “It’s the same old situation here. Deliveries won’t come. It’s pathetic. They don’t care about us.

“The council never cleans the road, the residents have had to do it for them.

“We’re still paying our council tax, for what?”

The city council has heard that repairing the existing bridge is “not viable”. Instead the plan is to design and construct a new bridge upstream before demolishing the old bridge.

Councillor Mudd told an October council meeting that she “fully appreciated the disruption” caused to residents over the past two years.

The council cabinet endorsed plans for a new bridge, which will require an initial £40,000 assessment before such a major structural operation is carried out. That assessment is expected to take around three months.

Council officers believe the design and planning will take 12 months with a further two years needed for the new bridge to be built.

