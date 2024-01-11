Trapped driver calls for help as car swept away in flooded marsh, Maine rescuers say

Rising floodwater presented a danger to many in Maine’s coastal areas — especially one driver who was trapped in a partly submerged car, according to authorities.

A water rescue ensued Jan. 10 in Cape Elizabeth on Sawyer Road when a car got stuck in the high water rising from a nearby marsh, according to Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue. The operation came as a barrage of severe weather from a giant, multistate storm crossed through parts of the East Coast earlier in the week.

While trying to drive through the water, the car was pushed into the marsh area, officials said.

The driver became trapped when water surrounded the vehicle, rescuers said. In a call to 911, they told the operator that their car was “floating” in the flood, according to officials.

Rescue units arrived to the scene, where they spotted a white car partially submerged in the marshy waters, according to Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue.

Paddling over in an 8-foot inflatable boat, rescuers made their way to the vehicle and pulled the driver out, officials said. They then traveled back to dry land.

Severe weather impacted several roads in the area with flooding, such as Shore Road, which is about five miles east of Sawyer Road along the coastline, according to Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue. The road was closed for several hours Jan. 10 due to high waters and debris scattered across the lanes, officials said.

Sawyer Road was closed as of Jan. 10 while responders waited for the tide to go out, authorities said.

Cape Elizabeth is about 10 miles southeast of Portland.

