Trapped driver saved from SUV after going miles up snowmobile trail, Utah rescuers say

Snowmobile trails aren’t for a large SUV, Utah rescuers said — and one driver learned that lesson the hard way.

Rescuers in Wasatch County, about 100 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, are tired of people taking their vehicles up snowmobile trails.

“Why? Do people continue to take their SUV up snowmobile trails,” rescuers said Monday, April 11, on Facebook.

Snow was coming down hard as rescuers worked to save a trapped driver.

A driver took an SUV several miles up a trail meant only for snowmobiles near Snake Creek, the rescue team said. The driver got trapped in the vehicle and needed to be rescued.

“Wasatch Search & Rescue currently up on the mountain rescuing someone trapped in a vehicle,” rescuers said. “Snow is coming down hard.”

Photos from the rescue team showed the SUV’s tires buried in deep snow. The windows of the vehicle were also blanketed with snow.

Some parts of Wasatch County saw up to 11 inches of snow April 11, according to the National Weather Service.

Rescuers did not identify the driver or give the person’s condition.

