Trapped Indian Tunnel Workers Seen on Camera for First Time

An endoscopic camera has allowed Indian rescuers too see for the first time the trapped tunnel workers they have been trying to rescue for over a week.

Footage released by Pushkar Singh Dhami, chief minister of Uttarakhand, shows some of the 41 trapped workers appearing on the monitor of a camera sent down the tunnel toward them.

Dhami said the workers were “completely safe”.

The men were trapped after an under-construction highway tunnel in the Himalayas collapsed on November 12.

During a press conference held two days after the collapse, Dhami said food, water, and oxygen were being supplied and contact had been made, but that rescue crews still had around 35 meters of rubble to clear. Credit: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand via Storyful