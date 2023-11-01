Trapped man dies after falling face-first into hole in garage, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania man died after he fell into a hole in his garage and couldn’t get out, according to officials.

The York County Coroner’s Office was called out to a home in Washington Township around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to investigate a reported death.

When officials arrived, they found a man trapped face-first in a pit inside a garage, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

The man had apparently been working in the garage earlier in the day “around a water valve in a pit,” the news release said.

Because of the small space in the pit, the man was unable to get out and ultimately suffocated, according to the release.

Officials have not released the man’s name or age, and say an autopsy will not be performed.

