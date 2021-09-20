"Trapped": Migrants collecting food try to evade law enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border

Daina Beth Solomon and Alberto Fajardo
·4 min read

By Daina Beth Solomon and Alberto Fajardo

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) - A U.S. law enforcement officer on horseback wielded what appeared to be a lariat, whipping it close to the face of a man wading in the Rio Grande carrying a plastic bag of food.

It was just one desperate moment in a few hours of such scenes along the Rio Grande on Sunday.

Hundreds of Haitian migrants who have been camping under a bridge in the Texas town of Del Rio were trying to bring food and other supplies from Ciudad Acuña in the Mexican state of Coahuila, while U.S. officials have stepped up security at the border and started flying migrants out of the area, some to Haiti.

Migrants said their squalid encampment under a bridge on the U.S. side of the river was short of supplies. U.S. officials over the last few days had let migrants cross back and forth at a shallow point of the river. On Sunday, however, they told migrants they would not be able to return to the U.S. side if they ventured into Mexico.

"We're trapped," said Joncito Jean, 37, who had spent three days sleeping on a sheet on the ground with his wife and children, ages 3 and 4. He said he regretted the decision to come.

"There are no humane conditions... We have to break out to buy water."

More than 12,000 migrants, identified by officials on both sides as mostly Haitian, have been gathering under the bridge in recent days, awaiting immigration processing. Instead, U.S. officials began removing several thousand people from the camp over the weekend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/migrants-flown-out-texas-border-city-after-thousands-cross-rio-grande-2021-09-19, including some who were later seen arriving in Haiti.

Still, several people who spoke to Reuters, most of whom traveled with their children, said they would take their chances to try to stay in the United States.

Mackenley Pearre, 25, left impoverished Haiti in July with his cousin, wife and 2-year-old daughter due to the worsening violence and inability to find work as an electrician. In July, Haiti's president was assassinated, and in August a major earthquake and powerful storm hit the country.

"You have to do something to not die of hunger," he said, eating a tamale given to him by a local resident on the Mexican side, one of several people who said they felt moved to help.

At a news conference in Del Rio Sunday, U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said resources were available.

"We are providing food, water, portable toilets, towels, emergency medical technicians are available for first aid," Ortiz said.

"Over the next 6 to 7 days our goal is to process the 12,662 migrants that we have underneath that bridge as quickly as we possibly can," Ortiz said. "What we want to make sure is that we deter the migrants from coming into the region so we can manage the folks that are under the bridge at this point."

At the border, migrants waded deeper to try to evade law enforcement. Mostly men, many barefoot and in boxers, attempted trickier crossings through waist-deep water. Some migrants crossed at another point where water reached their necks.

Reuters journalists saw mounted officers wearing cowboy hats and vests emblazoned with "POLICE U.S. BORDER PATROL" blocking the path of migrants scrambling up the U.S. embankment carrying plastic bags and cardboard boxes.

After one of the officers in the vests unfurled a cord resembling a lariat like a whip and steered his horse to block the migrants, one tumbled back into the water. He got up and tried again, but the officer swung the cord again near his face.

In another incident, the same officer grabbed the back of the shirt of a migrant trying to run up the bank with bags of food.

Both people appeared to eventually slip past while the officers tried to hold back migrants who were scattering in all directions. A group of some two dozen people were later seen seated on the U.S. side of the river's edge behind yellow tape near several patrol cars.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon, Alberto Fajardo and Daniel Becerril in Ciudad Acuña; Alexandra Ulmer in Del Rio. Editing by Donna Bryson and Diane Craft)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

    The U.S. flew Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland Sunday and tried blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signaled the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades. More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights, and Haiti said six flights were expected Tuesday.

  • Bees kill dozens of endangered penguins in South Africa

    A swarm of bees has killed 63 endangered African penguins on a beach outside Cape Town, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds said on Sunday.

  • U.S. begins deporting Haitian migrants, but they continue to flock to Texas border

    The Border Patrol confronts massive, growing camp of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas.

  • Earthquake rattles Southern California

    A magnitude-4.3 earthquake was reported just south of Los Angeles on Sept. 18, and people across Los Angeles County captured the event on video.

  • Biden administration to expel Haitian migrants via removal flights: DHS

    The Biden administration will expel some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who have been crossing the U.S. border illegally in Del Rio, Texas, placing them on planes heading back to Haiti, the Department of Homeland Security announced Saturday.

  • Pelosi calls raising the debt ceiling a bipartisan responsibility

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) issued a "dear colleague" statement Sunday evening, calling on Congress to act in a bipartisan manner to raise the nation's debt ceiling.Why it matters: Congress is fast approaching an October deadline to raise the nation's debt ceiling and avoid a government shutdown. But the issue has become a thorny partisan stand-off.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Republican lawmakers i

  • Newsom victory squashes rural California, which prayed for regime change

    Voters from solid red inland California say they are devastated by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s victorious recall election, which was seen as a last chance at freedom that has been plucked away.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Israel reportedly used a remote-controlled gun to assassinate an Iranian scientist

    Israel allegedly used a remote-controlled, AI-boosted gun to assassinate an Iranian nuclear scientist.

  • VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; PSG get stoppage-time winner vs Lyon

    Messi appeared a bit frustrated at being subbed off on Sunday, as he still searches for his first goal for PSG.

  • Deported migrants from U.S.-Mexico border arrive in Haiti as DHS chief defends flights

    As the first planeloads of angry Haitian migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on Sunday after being repatriated from the U.S.-Mexico border, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security defended the deportations, saying misinformation is behind the attempts to enter the United States.

  • Smaller than expected "Justice for J6" rally met with large police presence

    A few hundred demonstrators were met by a heavy law enforcement presence on Saturday at the "Justice for J6" rally outside the fenced-off U.S. Capitol, AP reports.The latest: Four people were arrested at the rally, including one person with a gun, one with a knife and two with outstanding warrants, per the U.S. Capitol Police.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAbout 400 to 450 people were inside the protest area, excluding law enfo

  • Cecile Richards: Court's Texas move could mean end of Roe

    A year after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the country's top abortion-rights activists warned that the Supreme Court’s recent inaction on Texas’ extremely restrictive new abortion law could signal the end of judicial checks and balances on the issue. “For a lot of people, they’ve always assumed that, even if they lived in a state that passed restrictions on reproductive care, that there was always a judicial system that would be there to protect them and declare these laws unconstitutional,” Cecile Richards, former president of Planned Parenthood, told The Associated Press in an interview this week. To coincide with Saturday's anniversary of the death of Ginsburg, whom she called “a trailblazer and advocate for women everywhere,” Richards released an open letter warning that Texas' Republican leaders "have outlined a roadmap for other Republican governors to follow suit, with the acquiescence of the Supreme Court.”

  • U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at border with Mexico

    CIUDAD ACUNA, Mexico (Reuters) -U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has been overwhelmed by an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to ensure that irregular migrants are swiftly taken into custody, processed, and removed from the United States consistent with our laws and policy," DHS said in a statement. While some migrants seeking jobs and safety have been making their way to the United States for weeks or months, it is only in recent days that the number converging on Del Rio, Texas, has drawn widespread attention, posing a humanitarian and political challenge for the Biden administration.

  • Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona

    One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV […] The post Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Harris makes surprise visit at Howard University football game

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday made a surprise visit to Audi Field, where she led the coin toss between Howard University and Hampton University for the inaugural ‘Truth and Service Classic’ football game.The big picture: Harris is the first graduate of a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to enter the White House, Axios' Russell Contreras reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The 96th matchup between Howard and Hampton marks th

  • Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

    France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis. France accused Australia of concealing its intentions to back out of the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.

  • Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo killed in car crash

    South Africa's President Ramaphosa pays tribute to Jolidee Matongo, who died at the age of 46.

  • Taliban forces Kabul's female city employees out of their jobs

    New restrictions issued by the Taliban on Sunday will force the majority of Kabul's female municipal workers out of their jobs, the Associated Press reported.Why it matters: Despite the Taliban's efforts to cast a more tempered image this time around, vowing to respect women's rights within Islamic "frameworks," the restrictions are the latest sign the group is returning to the oppressive tactics it used when last in power, from 1996 to 2001.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic i

  • National reactions: Bills backers return after Dolphins blowout

    Quiet day for the #Bills haters: